A Team of technocrats from the Ministries of Finance, Energy, and ZESCO has been constituted to look into the issues surrounding the ZESCO and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC).

Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has confirmed to ZNBC News that the team has been instituted to look into the matter.

Mr. Nkhuwa said that after the findings, the Government will then inform the public on the matter, and that Government is determined to ensure an amicable solution is reached to the matter.

Last week the Patriotic Front Central Committee had given Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa up to end of February to engage ZESCO and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) on the power supply impasse that has characterized the two entities.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said challenges surrounding the two companies need to be resolved before the supply contract comes to an end in March.

Mr. Mwila said that the party’s primary concern was the plight of the more than 300 workers and CEC who may be affected, adding that the party is confident that the matter can be resolved for the benefit of all parties and government.

Towards the end of last year, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Chief Executive Officer Owen Silavwe reveale that CEC may be forced out of business as early as March 2020 if a new Bulk Supply Agreement with ZESCO is not signed.

The current Bulk Supply Agreement signed almost 20 years ago between CEC and ZESCO is expiring in March 2020.

But in a recent interview in Kitwe, Mr Silavwe said the delays in finalising agreement with ZESCO is threatening CEC’s existence.

Mr Silavwe explained that failure to renew the agreement with Zesco before March next year would spell doom for the Copperbelt as a whole.

He said CEC currently supplies electricity to all the mining companies with Konkola Copper Mines as its biggest client consuming the largest chunk of power from its network.

“We supply the power to everybody on the Copperbelt so it’s a question of how are we going to ensure that we do this in a way that will not antagonize the sector or the economy, I think that for me is quite critical,” he said.

“And I don’t think we have any challenges in achieving that in a very amicable and efficient way. I think what I would say is there is work that’s going on at the moment and that work is meant to find a solution to this. The Bulk Supply Agreement underpins the supply of power to everybody in the Copperbelt; it’s not just the mines, basically everybody on the Copperbelt. So, my view on it is that whichever way you look at it, a solution has to be found, if renewal is the solution, then so be it. But the critical takeaway is that a solution needs to be found, otherwise come that, day, nobody would want to see challenges on the Copperbelt, and basically challenges to the economy,” Mr. Silavwe said.

He added, “So, we should try, as a country, to avoid dooms day! I don’t think we plan for dooms day. We are working on it, but we don’t have a conclusion today. The fact is process is ongoing, today. It’s not about what I want to see, it what is mutually agreed between the parties at the end of the day, that is important.”

