-9 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 16, 2020
type here...
Economy

Team of technocrats constituted to look into ZESCO and CEC impasse

By Chief Editor
23 views
3
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Team of technocrats from the Ministries of Finance, Energy, and ZESCO has been constituted to look into the issues surrounding the ZESCO and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC).

Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has confirmed to ZNBC News that the team has been instituted to look into the matter.

Mr. Nkhuwa said that after the findings, the Government will then inform the public on the matter, and that Government is determined to ensure an amicable solution is reached to the matter.

Last week the Patriotic Front Central Committee had given Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa up to end of February to engage ZESCO and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) on the power supply impasse that has characterized the two entities.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said challenges surrounding the two companies need to be resolved before the supply contract comes to an end in March.

Mr. Mwila said that the party’s primary concern was the plight of the more than 300 workers and CEC who may be affected, adding that the party is confident that the matter can be resolved for the benefit of all parties and government.

Towards the end of last year, Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Chief Executive Officer Owen Silavwe reveale that CEC may be forced out of business as early as March 2020 if a new Bulk Supply Agreement with ZESCO is not signed.

The current Bulk Supply Agreement signed almost 20 years ago between CEC and ZESCO is expiring in March 2020.

But in a recent interview in Kitwe, Mr Silavwe said the delays in finalising agreement with ZESCO is threatening CEC’s existence.

Mr Silavwe explained that failure to renew the agreement with Zesco before March next year would spell doom for the Copperbelt as a whole.

He said CEC currently supplies electricity to all the mining companies with Konkola Copper Mines as its biggest client consuming the largest chunk of power from its network.

“We supply the power to everybody on the Copperbelt so it’s a question of how are we going to ensure that we do this in a way that will not antagonize the sector or the economy, I think that for me is quite critical,” he said.

“And I don’t think we have any challenges in achieving that in a very amicable and efficient way. I think what I would say is there is work that’s going on at the moment and that work is meant to find a solution to this. The Bulk Supply Agreement underpins the supply of power to everybody in the Copperbelt; it’s not just the mines, basically everybody on the Copperbelt. So, my view on it is that whichever way you look at it, a solution has to be found, if renewal is the solution, then so be it. But the critical takeaway is that a solution needs to be found, otherwise come that, day, nobody would want to see challenges on the Copperbelt, and basically challenges to the economy,” Mr. Silavwe said.

He added, “So, we should try, as a country, to avoid dooms day! I don’t think we plan for dooms day. We are working on it, but we don’t have a conclusion today. The fact is process is ongoing, today. It’s not about what I want to see, it what is mutually agreed between the parties at the end of the day, that is important.”

[Read 261 times, 261 reads today]
Previous articleWe have information that UPND is Working with Panji Kaunda to Incite Easterners Against President Lungu and PF
Next articleThere is need to expand economic opportunities and diversification-JCTR

3 COMMENTS

  1. This is what a working pf government does. We liaise with all stakeholders irrespective of tribe religion or political views in order to bring about progress and ensure development. Our aim is to ensure that one day every household in Zambia shall have electricity via a sustainable energy source. Kz

    1

    0

  2. ZESCO themselves don’t want a middleman to distribute the power they generate. Their financial crackheads have obviously advised them it is more viable to cut out CEC. This meeting is a formality, it’s a case of lost opportunity for CEC-should have set up a plant.

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 5

3 330 confiscated Mukula logs lying idle at Isoka District commissioner’s office

Isoka District commissioner Even well Mutambo has expressed worry over the 3 330 confiscated Mukula logs, which are lying...
Read more
Economy

There is need to expand economic opportunities and diversification-JCTR

Chief Editor - 0
The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says there is need to expand economic opportunities and diversification for the country to create more decent...
Read more
Economy

Team of technocrats constituted to look into ZESCO and CEC impasse

Chief Editor - 3
A Team of technocrats from the Ministries of Finance, Energy, and ZESCO has been constituted to look into the issues surrounding the ZESCO and...
Read more
Headlines

We have information that UPND is Working with Panji Kaunda to Incite Easterners Against President Lungu and PF

Chief Editor - 27
  The Patriotic Front says it has information that the Opposition UPND is working with Colonel Panji Kaunda, the son of the first President to...
Read more
Columns

Why UPND is still opposed to Bill 10?

Chief Editor - 5
  By Charles Kakoma, UPND Spokesperson Many people have been wondering why the United Party for National Development (UPND) is still vehemently opposed to the Constitutional...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

There is need to expand economic opportunities and diversification-JCTR

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says there is need to expand economic opportunities and diversification for the country to create more decent...
Read more

K1,000 pay rise awarded to Miners at Konkola Copper Mines is nothing but a mockery

Economy Chief Editor - 5
National Democratic Congress National Chairperson for Labour Joseph Chishala says the K1,000 pay rise awarded to Miners at Konkola Copper Mines is nothing but...
Read more

Building Chain Stores in Compounds destroys local and family business-Inonge Wina

Economy Chief Editor - 22
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged the Chain Stores not to entrench themselves in high-density areas such as compounds as they expand their businesses. Mrs...
Read more

Zambian Dorothy Tembo to act as Executive Director of the International Trade Centre

Economy Chief Editor - 14
Ms. Dorothy Tembo, current Deputy Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, assumed the role of Executive Director ad interim of the organization on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 12 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 261 times, 261 reads today]