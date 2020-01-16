Isoka District commissioner Even well Mutambo has expressed worry over the 3 330 confiscated Mukula logs, which are lying idle at his office.

Mr. Mutambo revealed this to Muchinga Deputy Permanent. Secretary Jonathan Ngonga yesterday in Isoka.

He lamented that the Mukula logs have been lying idle for over three years and ZAFFICO is quiet over the matter.

And responding to the matter Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ngonga said he would look into the matter with the permanent Secretary Joyce Nsamba.

Mr Ngonga appealed to all Civil servants and Isoka community to embark on serious tree planting programme in the district.

Meanwhile, Mr Ngonga has praised the Mafinga district administration for their quick response on planting 7000 trees on the source of Luangwa River.

And on Nakonde district Mr. Ngonga said Schools have planted 7650 trees.the situation he said was impressive.

Mr Ngonga has, however, urged Isoka District Education Board Secretary Gino Malongo to take advantage of pupils and plant trees in the learning institution.

