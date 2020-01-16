Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have urged the Government to concentrate on improving the school curriculum than introducing more exams.

In a statement circulated to the Media, New Hope MMD National Youth Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu said that there is a huge number of Pupils who sit for Grade 7 who can’t read and write.

“We in the New Hope MMD Youth League, have received the proposed introduction of Grade 4 assessment and examinations with uttermost shock and surprise. A number of Pupils who sit for grade 7 cannot read and write for various reasons. What makes them think that one who can fail at Grade 7 can pass a Grade 4 examination? We find it shocking that instead of sorting out the problem behind this, they want to create more problems”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu called upon the Government to find out what is leading to a high number of Grade 7 examination failures.

“From the information, we have gathered, we understand that the Government through the Ministry of General Education has come up with this proposal to reduce the high number of Pupils who fail the Grade 7 examinations. However, we are of the view that this has nothing to do with lack of previous examinations but has more to do with other factors like the school curriculum. We would like to urge the government to find out the root cause for high drop out rates”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu further called upon the Government to improve the school curriculum.

“Lastly but we would like to call upon the Government to immediately improve the school curriculum. We are of the view that the curriculum in its current form is outdated and is among the main reasons why there is a high rate of failure at the various examinations levels including Grade 7. So we find the proposed Grade 4 examinations as a misguided missile, which might come to hurt us more”, Mr. Mofu said.

[Read 147 times, 147 reads today]