The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority says the medicines used in the treatment of malaria purported to have been removed from the market in the European Union do not affect Zambia as the medicines mentioned in the list are not registered in the country.

ZAMRA Public Relations Officer Ludovic Mwape has urged the general public not to panic following the unconfirmed reports circulating on social media concerning a list of medicines used in the treatment of malaria that have been withdrawn in the EU.

Mr Mwape said all the products listed in the report and referred to as dangerous are not available in Zambia as they are monotherapy and are in oral dosage form.

He said only Artemisinin based oral combinations have been recommended for use in the treatment of malaria in Zambia.

Mr Mwape said the only monotherapy antimalarial medicines registerable in Zambia are those in an injectable forms such as Artesunate and Quinine.

He further stated that ZAMRA is constantly working with the Ministry of Health, the National Malarial Elimination Centre and various cooperating partners to ensure that only those antimalarial medicines are safe, of good quality and are efficacious are available on the Zambian market.

Mr. Mwape advised the general public to report to ZAMRA any suspected substandard medicines appearing on our market.

