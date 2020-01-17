Zambia on Saturday launches the campaign for a slot at the 2020 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup with a preliminary round qualifier against South Africa at home in Lusaka.

The two teams are meeting in the first leg match of the preliminary round at Nkoloma Stadium.

Zambia coach Charles Haluboono has already declared his team ready for South Africa.

‘There is always pressure before a match but we are ready,’ Haluboono told journalists at a pre-match media briefing in Lusaka on Friday.

Earlier this week, Haluboono named a blend of the Cosafa 2019 runners up players and new call ups in what appears to be competitive squad.

‘We have tried to look at how Zambia plays and how good the team is and what they are capable of doing, so we have prepared according to what we know about Zambia,’ South Africa coach Jabulile Baloyi said.

The South Africa return leg will be played on the weekend of January 31 to February 2 with the overall winner taking on either Namibia or Botswana in the next round.

ZAMBIA SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Anna Mukumbuta, Edith Zimba (both YASA), Emmanuella Napanje (Nkwazi Queens)

(DEFENDERS)

Diana Banda, Constance Kamusa (both BUSA), Rhoda Nakanyika (YASA), Bertha Imponene (Progress), Thelma Phiri (Indeni Roses)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Salome Phiri (BUSA), Towela Nkhata, Regina Chanda (Nkwazi Queens), Evarine Suzeni Katongo (Luyando Foundation), Loveness Malunga (BUSA)

(STRIKERS)

Maylan Mulenga (GBWFC), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows), Fostina Ndelelwa (Livingstone Youth), Siomala Mapepa, Christine Mukaku (Nkwazi Queens), Edith Chimwasu (Police Doves), Lillian Kunda (Nchanga Queens)

