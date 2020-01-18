The Standard Chartered Sustainable Development Goals Investment Map has revealed an almost 10 trillion US dollars opportunity for private-sector investors across all emerging markets to help achieve the UN Goals, with Zambia representing 9.5 billion US dollars of that total.

The study identifies opportunities for the private sector to contribute to three infrastructure-focused goals between now and 2030.

These are Sustainable Development Goal number six on Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy and SDG 9 on Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

For SDG 9, which encourages improvement in the industry, innovation, and infrastructure, Opportunity 2030 highlights private-sector investment opportunities in transport and improving digital access.

The opportunity in the water sector is smaller, but still significant as around 66 percent of Zambia’s population on average still does not have access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Chief executive Officer Herman Kasekende noted that with one of the fastest-growing populations in Africa, along with the government’s increasing focus on sustainable development, there is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in Zambia.

In a statement issued by Christine Matambo, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Mr Kasekende said opportunity 2030 provides an important map of the SDG opportunities for private sector investors looking to invest with impact and improve the lives of millions of Zambians over the next decade.

[Read 83 times, 83 reads today]