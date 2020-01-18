-6.4 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Green Eagles Go Three points Clear, Nkana Escape at GBFC

Green Eagles stayed in command of the FAZ Super Division for a second successive week following Saturday’s away victory at 8th placed Kobe Warriors.

1-0 it ended at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe to see Eagles rise to 36 points after 18 games played.

Spencer Sautu’s 70th minute goal kept Eagles at the summit for another week with Zesco United’s best hope on Sunday away game Zanaco now third place if they can grab the three points against the latter.

Zesco are fourth with 31.

Napsa return to second place from third on 35 points following a resounding 4-0 home win over second from bottom Mufulira Wanderers at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Striker Tapson Kaseba, who has joined Napsa on loan from Eagles, made a dream debut with a brace 30th and stoppage time after Collins Sikombe had put the Lusaka club ahead in the 18th minute.

Doisy Soko continued his promising form in his debut season for Napsa with the third goal in the 38th minute taking his tally to three goals this season.

Meanwhile, Nkana are third after a great escape in Lusaka where the finished 2-2 away against mid-table Green Buffaloes in the late kickoff at Heroes Stadium.

The result saw Nkana make a marginal recovery after losing 2-1 away to Zanaco last Wednesday.

Martin Dzilah put Nkana ahead in the 12th minute from the penalty spot to see them go 1-0 into the break.

But a 47th minute own-goal by defender Moses Nyondo put Buffaloes back in the game and Friday Samu gave the host the lead in the 67th minute.

It took a Richard Ocran header from Chisamba Lungu’s corner in stoppage time for Nkana to head back to Kitwe with a point after their two-match league tour of Lusaka this week.


WEEK 18 Results and Fixtures
18/01/2020
Napsa Stars 4-Mufulira Wanderers 0
Green Buffaloes 2-Nkana 2
Forest Rangers 2-Nkwazi 2
Buildcon 1-KYSA 0
Power Dynamos 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0
Kabwe Warriors-Green Eagles
Lumwana Radiants 0-Lusaka Dynamos 1
Nakambala Leopards 1-Red Arrows 2
19/01/2020
Zanaco-Zesco United

