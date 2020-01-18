Napsa Stars have confirmed the signing of Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba.

Kaseba joined Napsa on a one-year loan deal from the Choma club.

The striker was earlier linked with a move to Buildcon.

Kaseba is one of two signings by the Lusaka side who include midfielder Daniel Adoko who joins from town mates Red Arrows on a permanent deal.

“As a club we are excited that the players have joined us. We have confidence that they will add value to the club,” Napsa Stars board chairperson Greg Chola Nsofu said.

The duo is expected to make their debut in this afternoons home game against Mufulira Wanderers that has been moved from Edwin Emboela Stadium to National Heroes Stadium at 16h00 due to poor pitch conditions after heavy rains.

