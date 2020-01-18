-3.7 C
Feature Sports

Shepolopolo U20 Suffer World Cup Qualifier Setback

Shepolopolo Zambia U20 on Saturday started the 2020 FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 home loss to South Africa at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

South Africa silenced Zambia with first half goals in this first leg match of the preliminary round.

Chelsea Daniels and Shamase scored the goals in the 8th and 38th minutes respectively.

The two teams will meet in the return leg on the weekend of January 31 and February 2 in South Africa.

Overall winners will take on Namibia or Botswana in the next round.

