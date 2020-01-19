Never again will people with Money Ever Try to buy off MMD-Nevers Mumba

Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Party President Dr. Nevers Mumba said the MMD belongs to its members and not former members.

Speaking when he received the petition from the Lusaka Provincial leadership to conduct a citizen’s arrest on Patriotic Front (PF) Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda, Dr Mumba said that never again will people who have money ever try to buy the MMD.

“As your Party President, I am overwhelmed with your resolve to defend our party from former members. MMD is your party and it’s your Political right to defend and fight for it. It is for this reason your leadership was in Court for over 3 years to defend what is rightfully yours. Never again will person’s who have money ever try to buy off the MMD”, Dr. Mumba said.

The MMD in Lusaka Province yesterday vowed to carry out a citizen arrest on Patriotic Front (PF) Nominated Member of Parliament Mr. Raphael Nakachinda.

The members through their Provincial Leadership petitioned their Party’s National Leadership to allow them to sort out Patriotic Front (PF) Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda.

Speaking through the Provincial Chairperson Mr. Francis Chate, they wondered why the Police have not arrested him yet.

“We the MMD in Lusaka Province are shocked that the Zambia Police Service have continued giving Raphael Nakachinda permits to hold illegal MMD meetings. What is hurting us the most is that the Police enforces Court Orders, but the Judge Sharon Newa November 5 MMD Judgement has not been enforced by our Police. The Register of Societies has already followed Judge Newa’s directives. What Nakachinda has been doing of claiming to be our National Secretary, when the courts have ruled that he is neither National Secretary nor is he a member of the Party is impersonation and contempt of Court. Instead of giving him permits, the police should instead arrest him”, Mr. Chate said.

Mr. Chate further said that the Party in Lusaka will conduct a citizen’s arrest on Nakachinda.

“We the New Hope MMD in Lusaka Province are today petitioning the National leadership to allow us to sort out Raphael Nakachinda. Who is Nakachinda to try to hijack the Party? We are demanding that you take immediate action on Nakachinda or we the Party in Lusaka Province will take the law in our own hands by fetching him out from wherever he is hiding in kafue. Since the Police have failed to arrest him. We will do them a favor by doing a citizens arrest on him. Let him just try to hold another illegal MMD meeting again”, Mr. Chate said.

In receiving the Petitions MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika said that the party will soon commence legal proceedings against him.

“As the Chief Executive Officer of the Party, I would love to thank you for presenting this petition to Us. As your leadership, we have directed the Party’s Lawyers to commence legal proceedings against Nakachinda. The MMD is bigger than any individual especially non-individuals like Nakachinda”, Hon. Chitika said.

MMD Vice President Mr. Reuben Sambo said that the Train Of New Hope has started off and No one can stop it.

“As your Vice President, I would love to send a statement to well-known enemies of our Party who are busy supporting former members like Nakachinda to cause confusion in our Party that the Train of New Hope has started moving and anyone who tries to get in its way, will be crashed”, Mr. Sambo said.

[Read 324 times, 324 reads today]