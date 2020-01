The United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has said that the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) have impoverished Zambians while enriching themselves through corruption.

In a post on his facebook page, the UPND leader said that since 2011, the ruling party never paid attention to the needs of Chiluba Constituency and that the late MP had been always lamenting about the challenges her people were going through in Chilubi Constituency, such as lack of jobs, medical facilities such as ambulance, relief food for the hungry citizens, and now elections in site, the are now bribing voters, as they have always done.

“We have once again seen our colleagues in the PF doing what they are best known for during every election, bribing voters. The PF regime has been in power since 2011, and the late Chilubi Constituency MP Hon. Rosaria Fundanga (MHSRIP) has held the seat since 2016. She was always lamenting about the challenges her people were going through in Chilubi Constituency, such as lack of jobs, medical facilities such as ambulance, relief food for the hungry citizens, but nobody paid attention,” he said in a statement.

“On our part as UPND, we spent most of 2019 demanding for relief food for our hungry citizens, job opportunities, and other long term measures to address poverty in the country, but PF never listened. When we declared hunger as a national disaster and told those holding power to do the same so that we can attract local, regional and international support, this was not only ignored, but we were also threatened with arrest.”

Hichilema said with a by-election in Chilubi Constituency and some wards around the country, those were the places the PF now thinks need urgent relief food, ambulances and other unplanned development projects.

“What message are we sending to the rest of the country where citizens are equally suffering now? Are we not openly implying that our citizens should be praying some misfortune happens to their elected representatives, MPs, mayors, council chairpersons and councillors, so that they can have temporal relief in their livelihoods through handouts?” he asked.

“And this is where we fundamentally differ with our colleagues in the PF. They focus on short term goals while we focus on long term sustainable development for our people. Technically, the PF have impoverished our people while enriching themselves through corruption. Now they take the stolen money and want to pretend they care more by giving short term handouts purely for votes.”

Hichilema said the UPND was comforted that citizens were seeing through PF schemes going by the recent election outcomes where PF pumped lots of money and other gifts, citizens got the items, but voted for the UPND.

