Some government clinics using exercise book pages to wrap medicines

Some clinics on the Copperbelt are using cuttings from exercise books to package medicine for patients.

Chambishi Government Clinic and Kitwe’s Mindolo One Clinic are some of the facilities lacking the traditional plastics used in packing medicine.

Whilst applauding the initiative taken by the clinics trying to function with minimal government support , a medical official appealed to the clinics to rather make envelopes from those papers.He firmly stated that all medicines should be labelled, with instructions written on the package.

Some members of the public bluntly stated that the PF Government is to blame and wondered how they are managing to fund by elections with huge sums of money but failing to buy simple packaging for medicines.

“These are signs of a broke economy..we are headed for disaster if nothing is done”,they reiterated.

Others wondered where the money being contributed to the National Health Scheme is going.

“I go to the clinic and I’m given medicine on a a piece of paper and yet every month I pay for national health insurance. Where is our money going? Those saying learn to appreciate. Appreciate what? Appreciate that we are contributing money for better health services and yet we keep on receiving very poor services and you say learn to appreciate!”

Source: Radio Chengelo

