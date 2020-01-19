Some government clinics using exercise book pages to wrap medicines

Some clinics on the Copperbelt are using cuttings from exercise books to package medicine for patients.
Chambishi Government Clinic and Kitwe’s Mindolo One Clinic are some of the facilities lacking the traditional plastics used in packing medicine.
Whilst applauding the initiative taken by the clinics trying to function with minimal government support , a medical official appealed to the clinics to rather make envelopes from those papers.He firmly stated that all medicines should be labelled, with instructions written on the package.
Some members of the public bluntly stated that the PF Government is to blame and wondered how they are managing to fund by elections with huge sums of money but failing to buy simple packaging for medicines.
“These are signs of a broke economy..we are headed for disaster if nothing is done”,they reiterated.
Others wondered where the money being contributed to the National Health Scheme is going.
“I go to the clinic and I’m given medicine on a a piece of paper and yet every month I pay for national health insurance. Where is our money going? Those saying learn to appreciate. Appreciate what? Appreciate that we are contributing money for better health services and yet we keep on receiving very poor services and you say learn to appreciate!”
Source: Radio Chengelo
Elo ati PF is a working government? Ifya [email protected]
On this case I will support the useless PF, imbbwa sha bantu.
I don’t any problem in wrapping medicine in exercise book or newspapers, it is recycling and saving the environment.
There is no Zambian company manufacturing plastic packaging materials. GBM can’t manufacture anything.
The problem with dependency syndrome is that you end up relying on government for everything. A government is not there to give you everything. A government gives you the foundation and tools to get what you want. I say let the clinic use their initiative. We have provided the medicine. Surely you have the brain capacity to be innovative and come up with a way to package pills. By the way plastic packaging is bad for the environment and most places are doing away with them. Kz
No amount of propaganda shall bring us down. the pf will still win in 2021. In fact I am so confident that I pledge to give upnd 3000 of our votes and also to run naked from arcades to mandahill. If upnd are confident of a win can hh pledge to do the same? Kz
This is only under PF and Chitalu Chilufya. I challenged him to get info from Radio Icengelo last time he was in Kitwe but he sneaked out as usual.
What info. When I visited Sweden there they are using reusable containers for packaging. Zambians should see this as an opening in the market for some one to devise a product that will cater to this. Where are the entrepreneurs? If you think government will spoon feed you then you won’t live long
In as much as we can be innovative packing medicine in wrapped papers is not a good idea coz there are some drugs which easily get spoiled when exposed to air as they are stored in containers with airtight lids
DUNUNA REVERSE!!
Welcome to the “NO VISION” REPUBLIC, run by Mukula 1, aka J0n4!
Obviously and deliberately one a UPND cadre at stores failed to order stationery from medical stores in time cos all clinics in Ndola urban and rural are fully stoked with packaging?