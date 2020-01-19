Who is Responsible for Paying Salaries for UNZA Lecturers?

By Antonio Mwanza
Every time there is a salary delay at UNZA, everyone blames Government. But, is it the responsibility of the Government to pay salaries to UNZA lecturers?
HERE ARE THE FACTS
The University of Zambia, just like any other university in Zambia is established by the Higher Education Authority Act.
According to the Act, it is the duty of the University Council and NOT Government to pay salaries and emoluments to all university employees, lecturers inclusive.
The government’s responsibility is to provide a grant to the university which is appropriated by Parliament. It is up to the University Council to decide how that grant must be used.
The Act clearly explains whose responsibility it is to fundraise and pay salaries to UNZA employees and I quote:
“Financial Provisions
(1) The funds of a public higher education institution shall consist of such money as may— (a) be appropriated by Parliament for its purpose; (b) be paid to the public higher education institution by way of fees, subscriptions, contributions, grants or donations; and (c) otherwise vest in, or accrue to, the public higher education institution.
(2) A public higher education institution may, with the approval of the Minister, accept money by way of grants or donations from any source in or outside Zambia.
(3) A public higher education institution may borrow, by way of loan or otherwise, such sums as it may require for meeting its obligations and discharging its functions under this Act
(4) There shall be paid from the funds of a public higher education institution—(a) money necessary for the performance of its functions under this Act; (b) the salaries, allowances, and loans for its employees.
(6) A public higher education institution may, with the approval of the Minister, invest in such manner as it may determine, any of its funds which it does not immediately require for the performance of its functions.”
THIS IS THE FINANCIAL SUPPORT GOVERNMENT HAS BEEN GIVING TO UNZA
- The government gives UNZA K34 MILLION every month as a grant.
- The government gives UNZA K12 MILLION every year for Research and Development.
- The government gives UNZA K5 MILLION every year to pay retirees
- The government has approved a loan of K200 MILLION for UNZA to clear all its retirees who retired from 2011 to 2017.
APART FROM GOVERNMENT FINANCING, WHAT OTHER FINANCIAL STREAMS DOES UNZA HAVE
UNZA has the largest number of students than any other higher learning institution in this country. Even when you remove the number of students on Government sponsorship, still the number of students on self sponsorship at UNZA far out-number the number of students at any other university or college in this country. Besides UNZA is amongst the most expensive schools in Zambia, meaning that UNZA is making a killing out of Tuition and Examinations Fees alone that they are charging students.
UNZA has largely three streams of students:
a) Regular students
b) Distance Students and
c) Parallel Students, of course, we may include the Part-Time ones.
UNZA has land, farms, nurseries as well as a human resource which it can use as sources of additional revenue.
How much is UNZA getting from Tuition and Examination Fees, East Park Mall, Liempe Farms, UNZA nursery, and all other farms and properties that it has?
I won’t go into the details of how UNZA is being managed or is it mismanaged. For now, I will end here.
The Author is Antonio Mwanza, former member of the University of Zambia Council and former President of the University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU)
From the article, we can safely say that UNZA is far much better placed in terms of financial independence than any other private higher learning institution in the country. I fail to understand therefore why UNZA is failing to meet its financial obligations when a university like Lusaka university can be seen to be running far much more smoothly than UNZA with such gigantic financial resources.
Lazy unza doc sishuwa must be put to productive position at UNZA so that he can spend time contributing to quick salary flow monthly. Isn’t the UNZA mall working as well?
What then is the roll of UNZARALU or UNZALARU at UNZA apart from representing workers. Why do they blame Government? I don’t get it, at least after this Anthonio Mwanza narration. I smell serious mismanagement. They need serious audit.
The case of “In the eminent presence of water, the f00l is thirsty”.
Interesting.
Any response?
To much lazines. Can a Unza Management fail to pay salaries with all that cash inflow?
Does government give UNZA K34 MILLION every month as a grant timely?
What is the current Unza wage bill? It’s needless to delay salaries if money is available. More Qs than As.
Spot on ba Sichula. There is need for UNZA to really do a serious self introspection. We know that they have done enough bench marking with other viable and financially sound institutions. What they need to do is implement what aught to be done. Their professors must bring in the much needed research funding to support the university.
Its not your role Mr Mwanza to defend government nor it is to talk about government policy. Stick party matter only!!!
But this understanding is important. It will help the university to operate like any other viable university. People cannot burry their heads in the sand and let things deteriorate to this level. Lecturers are also responsible for sourcing research funding.
Quite interesting…. Food for thought… People should be thinking, not crying out to government in all things, even intellectuals sure.. Zambians need to change their mind sets….Kaunda days are long gone…We need to up our game, not just crying out loud on the terraces with folded arms…always blaming and looking up to “somebody” for our problems….
This is a good expose’ and perhaps the beginning of what UNZA needs to be considering very very seriously. Universities by nature are centres of excellency and aught to be in the fore front to manage their abundant resources such as human and land. It is inconceivable that UNZA a premier learning institution in a largely Agricultural country and with vast tracts of Land can fail to provide adequately agricultural products to raise financial resources to manage most of its financial obligations.!!
They might as well just be a business rather than a learning institution. Most learning institutions are funded by governments and the other financial streams should be there to supplement revenues and not as the main means of funding.
What is the role of government then? Paying politicians and getting hefty allowances for gallivanting and to pay for endless bye elections?
Taxpayers money is supposed to be invested in areas such as education and not just for politicians.
Education is never cheap, academicians should spend time between teaching and research and not just running business to fund salaries as this will take away focus from their main role of teaching.
Times have changed. Govt must fund institutions of learning to help them stand on their feet. Sustainability is the issues. Govts by nature have a lot of competing financial needs and not only salaries of politicians. What we are saying is that the institutions that receive financial support from Govt must not be bottomless pits, there must be a level of sustainability.
Suggestion: UNZA with so much land could just open up it lands and produce more maize and meal it for export to countries such as DRC, of course with special consent from Govt. The students would have hands on experience on their production farms. In a nutshell UNZA needs to be doing much more on its part to supplement its other financial sources. UNZA needs to bench mark with some top South African Univerties that have huge financial reserves and see how they attract funding besides the Govt grants and student fees.
All the loud mouthed lecturers at unza must focus on how they provide solutions to make unza sustainable and not fighting government. It’s clear government is doing its part. Let unza and all their lecturers do their part. Zikomo.
UNZA can learn from Kabulonga boys secondary school…………………………………………..
So that UNZALARU lecturer who insulted majority of the Zambians for rejecting sadist HH and the UPND he’s also into group think mentality of Boma ilanganepo syndrome… We shall see if the majority of the Zambians in 6.5provinces who will vote for PF and he called them danderheads if the votes from them do not count….