-3.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 20, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Clause for the Provision of the creation of a coalition government should be removed from Bill No.10-Sean Tembo

By Chief Editor
28 views
1
Feature Politics Clause for the Provision of the creation of a coalition government...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriots for Economic Progress has urged Zambians to demand the removal of a provision in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 which provides for the creation of a coalition government.

PeP President Sean Tembo has warned that this provision if enacted into law will cause a Constitutional crisis in 2021 and undermine national security and must therefore be removed without hesitation.

Mr. Tembo said his party can live with the other ridiculous provisions of Bill 10 like the introduction of Deputy Ministers, but the provision on coalition government is totally poisonous and must be removed at once.

He said this provision was only put there in order to provide for a back door route for the PF to come back to power once they lose the general elections next year, which they shall definitely lose.

Mr. Tembo urged the people of Zambia not to allow their votes to be legally stolen through Bill 10.

“We cannot allow such molestation of the most sacred law of the land just so as to suit the wanton narrow partisan interests of a select few members of the Patriotic Front party. Zambia is bigger than any individual or political party”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tembo said his party opposes Bill 10 because of both the Procedure that was used to derive it as well as the content which both do not serve the interest of the Zambian people.

“On the issue of procedure, we decry the basis for identifying the list of delegates to the so-called National Dialogue Forum. Who came up with that list of delegates and what criteria were used? Suffice to mention that the list of NDF delegates was not representative of the various political and governance interest groups in this country and was clearly rigged in favour of the ruling PF and its myriad of vuvuzela NGOs and political parties”, said Mr Tembo.

He said the procedure for the NDF and consequently for Bill 10 was rigged and cannot therefore be accepted as a genuine and sincere basis for amending the Republic Constitution, the most sacred law of the land.

And on the content of Bill 10, Mr Tembo said his Party’s single biggest objection is the provision which introduces the establishment of a coalition government which defeats all logic because Zambia is not a Parliamentary democracy where a coalition government can be formed.

[Read 46 times, 46 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Lungu Mourns Chief Nyamphande
Next articleKalaba’s Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections

1 COMMENT

  1. They are leaving office anyway. Then the constitution will be cleaned up properly.
    Zambia’s new leader 2021 is undergoing final touches in Heaven so don’t waste your time and energy on politics of PF or Trible UPND.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Kalaba’s Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections

The Democratic Party has denied endorsing UPND candidate Stanslous Chele for the February 13th Chilubi parliamentary by elections as...
Read more
Feature Politics

Clause for the Provision of the creation of a coalition government should be removed from Bill No.10-Sean Tembo

Chief Editor - 1
The Patriots for Economic Progress has urged Zambians to demand the removal of a provision in the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 which provides...
Read more
General News

President Lungu Mourns Chief Nyamphande

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu, has said that he is saddened   by the death of Chief Namphande IV of the Nsenga people of Petauke. The President said...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco demolish Zesco United

sports - 1
Zesco United's awful phase continued on Sunday following a crippling 3-0 away defeat in Lusaka to perennial rivals Zanaco. The result saw the...
Read more
Feature Politics

NDC will continue Fielding its own Candidates, the is not in any Electoral Pact-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 12
THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will continue fielding its own candidates for elections because there is no electoral pact with the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kalaba’s Democratic Party denies endorsing UPND Candidate in Chilubi parliamentary by elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The Democratic Party has denied endorsing UPND candidate Stanslous Chele for the February 13th Chilubi parliamentary by elections as indicated by Garry Nkombo, the...
Read more

NDC will continue Fielding its own Candidates, the is not in any Electoral Pact-Kambwili

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
THE National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will continue fielding its own candidates for elections because there is no electoral pact with the...
Read more

PF has impoverished Zambians while enriching themselves through corruption

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
The United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has said that the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) have impoverished Zambians while enriching themselves through...
Read more

The current number of constituencies cannot be changed without first amending the Constitution-ECZ

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 19
THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that the current number of constituencies cannot be changed without first amending the Constitution. ECZ acting...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 46 times, 46 reads today]