The Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced former National Restoration Party President Elias Chipimo Jr’s son Chito to nine months imprisonment with hard labour.
Chito, 23, was facing three counts of trafficking in Narcotic Drugs.
In count one; facts are that on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito trafficked in narcotics drugs namely 1.43 grams of cocaine without lawful authority.
In count two, on the same date Chito Chipimo had in his possession psychotropic substances namely 0.11 grams of amphetamine without lawful authority.
In the third count, details are that on December 28, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito used a motor vehicle namely, Toyota blade to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.
Magistrate Albert Mwaba convicted Chito Chipimo on all the three charges and sentenced him to jail for nine months.
Sorry, this must be tough on lawyer Elias.
Be strong now!
Sorry sorry maningi.
Journalists! They are horrible! The son has been jailed. The headline starts with Chipimo and the very big picture is of Chipimo. Its like they are sending the message to us to say here is the man to blame for this adult male’s bad behaviour. Is that the way reporting is done? Hanging on to a big name so as to attract readership?
Such a small amount to be sentenced for “trafficing”? what about Findlay and co?
This must be a difficult time for Elias Chipimo Jnr. I know that the father did his best to give his son a decent education and this is wht he gets in return. It’s a real pity that his young son has gone to jail. The magistrate has given him a chance to reform by giving him a short custodial sentence while also sending a message that this kind of wrongdoing will not be tolerated by the courts.