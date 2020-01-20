The Lusaka Magistrate Court has sentenced former National Restoration Party President Elias Chipimo Jr’s son Chito to nine months imprisonment with hard labour.

Chito, 23, was facing three counts of trafficking in Narcotic Drugs.

In count one; facts are that on December 27, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito trafficked in narcotics drugs namely 1.43 grams of cocaine without lawful authority.

In count two, on the same date Chito Chipimo had in his possession psychotropic substances namely 0.11 grams of amphetamine without lawful authority.

In the third count, details are that on December 28, 2019 in Lusaka, Chito used a motor vehicle namely, Toyota blade to carry, conceal and convey psychotropic substances without lawful authority.

Magistrate Albert Mwaba convicted Chito Chipimo on all the three charges and sentenced him to jail for nine months.

