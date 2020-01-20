-1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 20, 2020
President Lungu urges Church to generate income

By editor
President Edgar Lungu has urged the Church to venture in income generating activities that will help meet the needs of their people.

The President says it is imperative that the Church engages in income generating activities to fund their programmes especially that support from outside has been dwindling over the years.

The Head of State said such ventures will help in complimenting government efforts in meeting the needs of the people such as health and education.

He said while it is the responsibility of the government to provide for the people, resources are becoming scarce making it difficult for government to meet the needs of all people.

The President was speaking when he officiated at the 80 year (Oak Jubilee) celebration for the St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church Regiment Parish in Woodlands held under the under the theme, “Baptised and Sent: The Church on the Mission, 80 Years of Evangelisation at Regiment Parish (1939 – 2019)”

President Lungu said he was happy that the Church was running the Mulele Mwana Skills Training Center and said government will support any church that has programmes aimed at helping to meet the needs of the people.

He advised the Church not to get engrossed in what government can do for them but see what they can do to help the government.

President Lungu reiterated that the church and government share the same constituency hence the need for close collaboration in serving the people well.

