-2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
type here...
Economy

FSD Zambia welcomes £21.95 m 5-year commitment from UK Aid to initiate new phase of financial sector development

By Chief Editor
28 views
3
Economy FSD Zambia welcomes £21.95 m 5-year commitment from UK Aid to initiate...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FSD Zambia has welcomed a £21.95m 5-year commitment from UK Aid, part of a £320m package that will initiate an ambitious new phase of financial sector development across Africa.

The funding was announced in a statement released by FSD Zambia Communications Manager Eneyah Phiri ahead of the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

The £320m commitment provides funding for ambitious programmes that create financing solutions for the opportunities and challenges faced across Africa’s economies, from individual households and micro-enterprises to business and infrastructure investment.

UK International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said: “Africa’s substantial investment potential is clear, with many African countries outstripping global economic growth in recent decades. The UK is already the top financial exchange for Africa’s businesses, and we want investors to seize the exciting opportunities that Africa offers. These new initiatives, announced ahead of the UK-Africa Investment Summit, will make it easier, greener and more secure to invest in Africa, mobilising billions of pounds of sustainable investment to help end poverty.”

FSD Zambia will channel this commitment to, among other efforts to deepen financial inclusion in Zambia, build on the success of our work with Savings Groups that so far has contributed to the establishment of 7,900 groups with savings totalling almost ZMW100 million.

Evidence shows that Savings Groups enable both learning and economic empowerment for low-income households and individuals, especially in rural areas.

Furthermore, FSD Zambia will utilise these resources to expand support to the extension of appropriate Agriculture insurance to smallholder farmers in Zambia, particularly in light of climate change.

With these funds, FSD Zambia will also deepen work with the Ministry of General Education on introducing the Financial Education curriculum from grade 1 to 12. We believe this is a significant step towards growing a generation of financially capable Zambians.

Chair of the FSD Network Council and CEO of FSD Zambia, Betty Wilkinson commented on the commitment: “At FSD Zambia, we are excited to receive this key grant from UK Aid. As a Zambian organisation, we will use these resources responsibly to deepen financial inclusion, make money work to increase incomes and reduce poverty, and enable sustainable futures for the women, men, and children of our country”.

[Read 222 times, 222 reads today]
Previous articleChambishi Metals shuts down, over 200 miners jobless
Next articleA change of Presidential Candidate by PF would still , should Never be Enough

3 COMMENTS

  1. Another testimony of the positive confidence the international community has in his excellencys leadership. Sela tubombeko

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

Zambia and Angola need to implement the signed agreements, not much has been done-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a need for Zambia and Angola to actualize the signed agreements...
Read more
General News

President Lungu calls upon the international community to help address the current effects of floods

Chief Editor - 6
President Edgar Lungu has called upon the international community to help address the current effects of floods being experienced in some parts of the...
Read more
Columns

A change of Presidential Candidate by PF would still , should Never be Enough

Chief Editor - 7
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member As the country approaches the home stretch towards a defining general election in 2021, there is an awful lot...
Read more
Economy

FSD Zambia welcomes £21.95 m 5-year commitment from UK Aid to initiate new phase of financial sector development

Chief Editor - 3
FSD Zambia has welcomed a £21.95m 5-year commitment from UK Aid, part of a £320m package that will initiate an ambitious new phase of...
Read more
Headlines

Chambishi Metals shuts down, over 200 miners jobless

Chief Editor - 6
About 229 workers are expected to lose their jobs following the decision by Chambeshi Metals decision to place the nine on care maintenance beginning...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia presents$ 9.5 billion opportunity for the private sector to invest in sustainable development, says Standard Chartered

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Standard Chartered Sustainable Development Goals Investment Map has revealed an almost 10 trillion US dollars opportunity for private-sector investors across all emerging markets...
Read more

Wina’s stance against chain stores extending their business into Compounds get support

Economy Chief Editor - 10
THE Cleaning Association of Zambia (CAZ) has supported Vice President Inonge Wina’s stance against chain stores extending their business into townships. Ms. Wina...
Read more

Zamtel confirms restructuring process as the IDC backs the exercise

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Zamtel says it has made a lot of progress in implementing the reorganisation exercise aimed at improving organizational efficiency. In a statement, Zamtel disclosed that...
Read more

ZESCO announces reduction for Load shedding from 15 hours to 10 hours country wide

Economy Chief Editor - 29
Power utility firm Zesco has announced a reduction in load shedding hours from minimum 15 hours to between 10 and 12 hours daily countrywide...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 17 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 222 times, 222 reads today]