NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili visited former Vice President Guy Scott at his farm house in Lusaka on Wednesday morning.

Dr Kambwili posted on his Facebook page that he took time to visit Dr Scott who is battling cancer.

“This morning i took some time to go and visit the former Republican vice President Dr. Guy Scott who returned from England from his routine medical reviews,” Dr Kambwili said.

Dr Kambwili said the visit to Dr Scott’s residence has reinforced his resolve to serve the Zambian people.

The NDC leader has since declared himself ready for 2021.

“I should hasten to mention that the man who once doubled as the ruling Patriotic Front party’s vice President really has a heart for Zambia and the general citizenry. My interaction with him this morning has rejuvenated my drive to help redeem our great nation from the poverty of leadership we are currently faced with,” Dr Kambwili said.

