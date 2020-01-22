The Zambia Police Service has noted with regret the number of videos and audios being circulated on Social media of purported crimes alleged to have been committed within the country.

Acting Inspector General of Police Eugene Sibote has urged the public to ignore the calculated falsehoods being peddled on various Social media platforms and advise the general public to seek clarification from the Police whenever they are faced with any matter of security concern.

Mr. Sibote said from preliminary investigations and findings by the Police, these video incidents being circulated do not depict incidents that have occurred and recorded in Zambia.

He said these videos originate from other countries but merely edited to suit the evil agenda of those behind their circulation.

Mr. Siboted said the videos or audios being circulated are intended to cause fear, alarm, and despondency among the general public.

“So far the Zambia Police Service has not recorded any such incidents in any part of the Republic of Zambia. Further, the public may be consoled by the fact that no family has so far registered a loss of their family member as depicted in the videos being circulated”, he said.

He has warned all those behind such falsehoods that police shall soon catch up with them and they will be held accountable for their actions.

Mr. Sibote has further appealed to the general public to go about their businesses with the full assurance that the Police are working round the clock to bring these alarmists to book.

