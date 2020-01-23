National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has directed his Vice President Joseph Akafumba to report Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigations to be instituted in bribery claims in the ongoing campaigns in Chilubi.

Dr Kambwili said Dr Chilufya in his capacity as PF campaign Manager for the Chilubi Parliamentary by election has been donating Ambulances and Bicycles which is tantamount to corruption.

Addressing Journalists, Dr Kambwili said the ACC should take interest in the matter as it also amounts to blackmail of the electorate ahead of the February 13th Chilubi by election.

He also urged the ACC to extend its investigations to the National Coordinator of the Disaster, Management and Mitigation Unit Chanda Kabwe who has been distributing mealie meal.

Dr Kambwili said it is disheartening that the PF could buy ambulances to bribe voters whenever there is a by election at the expense of providing food to the poor people.

Meanwhile the Electoral Commission of Zambia has promised to engage the ZAMPOST station manager Mr. Bwangwa regarding the hire of the Chilubi ferry for 20 days by the government.

NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela said the act by government is a serious electoral malpractice and abuse of power meant to sabotage the campaigns of the opposition in Chilubi.

Ms Imboela said the ECZ has promised to engage the ZAMPOST to allow all stakeholders to use the ferry and has expressed hope that ZAMPOST will comply and do as ECZ has advised.

