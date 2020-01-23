1.4 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 23, 2020
New Chipolopolo Coach Hunt Nose-Dives

The prospects of the permanent Chipolopolo coach being named this week are dashed after Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga said he is not aware the recruitment process has been completed.

FAZ has since September undertaken a grueling recruitment process that started with 60 candidates before settling on a three-man shortlist following a botched attempt to sign ex-Botswana and Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic last August.

The FAZ executive committee reportedly settled on ex-Orlando Pirates and Zamalek coach Milutin Sredojevic and at the start of this week submitted their report to the Ministry of Sport who are the stakeholders in furnishing the salary of the new Chipolopolo coach.

Mulenga said the only correspondence that has reached him from FAZ dates back to October 1, 2019.

“It has been reported in almost all the print media that FAZ has recruited a coach and they have actually reported to the Ministry so that the Ministry can actually consent on the coach,” Mulenga said.

“Our position as Ministry of Sport and my office is that we have not received any correspondence from FAZ indicating to us that they have finished the process and that they have settled on a coach.

“You need to be aware that as a professional body, or as a Ministry, we have professional ethics which regulates our decisions as well as our conduct. We can only respond when we get correspondence from FAZ.”

