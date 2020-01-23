The UPND has vowed to block the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 from being debated in parliament in the next session.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu said the UPND is working with other MPs from the NDC and Independent and will ensure that the Bill is not debated when presented for second reading.

Mr. Mwiimbu said some Members of Parliament from the ruling Patriotic Front have promised to work with the UPND in blocking Bill 10 because they do not agree with the content of the document.

He said the UPND will only support the constitution amendment process if Bill 10 is withdrawn from parliament and taken back to the people for consensus to be reached on the content of the Bill.

Mr. Mwiimbu reiterated that the Bill should be withdrawn from Parliament failure to which it will not be supported by Zambians.

He was speaking at a media briefing after Justice Minister given Lubinda said he will not withdraw the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2019 in the next session of parliament.

Mr. Lubinda said according to standing order number 103 of Parliament. The National Assembly shall proceed to consider Bill 10.

He clarified that what will be presented for the second reading is the Constitution Amendment Bill and not the Raphael Nakachinda’s Committee report as insinuated by some sections of society.

Addressing Journalists, Mr. Lubinda said the recommendations of the Committee will be considered as members of Parliament debate the Bill.

He has since called for meaningful engagement among Zambians on Bill 10 in order to make progress in the Constitution reform process.

Mr. Lubinda regretted that there have been so many lies about Bill 10 propagated mostly by people who stayed away from the National dialogue forum.

He said there is no need to create platforms that encourage informal debates on the issues which will be debated in parliament.

Mr. Lubinda said as Parliament resumes its sittings this February where the Bill will be debated, Zambians must engage their Members of Parliament if they have any concerns for them to be effectively represented.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda has expressed disappointment in the manner the Public Forum was conducted on Friday last week saying the freedom of expression had been violated for the pro-bill 10 speakers.

He wondered why the campaigners of freedom of expression could organize such a meeting and violate other people’s freedoms.

He emphasized the need to build a culture of tolerance.

