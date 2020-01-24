Premiero de Agosto coach Dragan Jovic is wary of Saturday’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group A opponents Zesco United despite the homesides’ recent bad run of results.

Zesco hosts their Angola opponents in a penultimate Group A match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola after a rough start to 2020 that began with four successive losses that ended on January 22 with a 2-1 derby away league win over Buildcon at the same venue.

Agosto and Zesco, who drew 1-1 in the first leg Group A meeting in Luanda on November 31 , are winless in the league round on 2 points each and their quarterfinal interest could end tonight in Egypt should second placed Zamalek, on 7 points, beat leaders TP Mazembe who have 10 points.

“I think that we and Zesco are in the same position because we are now dependent on the result between Zamalek and TP Mazembe,” Jovic said.

“But we have come here to have a good match and we will do everything to win but obviously it will be difficult because Zesco is a good team.

“We already saw that after the draw in the first leg in Luanda but our team is prepared for a very good game.

“Zesco won their last game 2-1 and I think Zesco are at the moment still in good form and it will be difficult for us.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]