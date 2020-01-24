The National Democratic Congress says the decision to place Chambeshi Metals on the Copperbelt on care and maintenance is reckless, insensitive and should have been avoided.

Party Chairperson Labour Joseph Chishala has condemned both Government and Unions in the extractive sector for not taking proactive measures in insuring that the firm was is closed.

Mr Chishala believes that Chambeshi Metals in its current form and state is still viable being one for major Cobalt producers in the country.

He said the Unions in the mining sector know the problems at Chambeshi Metals and should have taken remedial measures by engaging management at the troubled firm to explore new business linkages and survival methods that should have saved the company from total collapse.

“As a party we sympathize with the plight of 229 families of employees who have lost their jobs at Chambeshi Metals”, he said.

Mr Chishala who is Roan Member of Parliament has promised to table the matter before the minister of mines in Parliament.

He said it is sad that Zambia is experiencing job redundancies under a Government that was voted into office under the platform of creating more jobs and giving people more money.

Mr Chishala has added that there is need for Government to identify another equity partner to take over the operations of Chambeshi Metals.

