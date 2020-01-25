Mongu residents in Western province have commended opposition Socialist Party (SP) for providing free adult literacy programmes.

And one of the beneficiaries of the Fred M’membe literacy programme said it was a great achievement for people who were unable to read and write to attain such skills later in their years of life.

One of the teachers, Paxina Imikendu said the Fred M’membe literacy campaign programme being spearheaded by the party leadership of Dr M’membe had been received with enthusiasm by the residents.

She said the literacy programme deserved commendation as it offered comparative advantage over all capitalist formations in the country.

Imikendu encouraged the Socialist Party to continue providing such services to the working class for the betterment of the country.

She further expressed her satisfaction that people in their advanced ages were able to learn how to read and write after undertaking the literacy programme.

“But as I’m speaking to you now, they are even able to select letter (A) from the card numbers, so to me I say there is really great progress from the learners under this Fred M’membe literacy company program. My word of encouragement to the people of Mongu especially adults is that they should continue coming to attend the lessons becauses it is for their benefit in order to know how to read and write,” she said

