The Zambian mission in China has assured that there has been no report of a Zambian in that country affected by the corona virus so far.

Since December 2019, China has been hit by a flu causing virus that has been identified as a corona virus.

Zambia’s Ambassador to China, Winnie Chibesakunda has said in a statement issued to Phoenix News said that in the wake of the epidemic, the Zambian embassy in Beijing has been actively in touch with Zambian nationals in Wuhan and other cities across China.

Ambassador Chibesakunda further says the mission has since issued guidelines and an advisory to all Zambians in china detailing necessary precautionary measures to prevent infection among them crowded areas, minimizing travel to affected areas and use of masks when in crowded areas.

She has assured that the mission will continue to engage the Zambian community in china especially students who are spending their winter vacation in china for periodic updates on their welfare.

Ambassador Chibesakunda has since advised Zambians who may need to travel to China during this period to adhere to the safety precautions and others that may be advised from time to time

