Vice President Inonge Wina has said that the current economic challenges, Zambia is facing, will end before the end of this year.
Speaking during a meeting with Patriotic Front (PF) members in Zimba, the Vice President said that the government is cognizant of the challenges the country is facing such as shortage of food, high prices of mealie meal and other commodities, and it is working tirelessly to address the situation.
She has since cautioned opposition political parties against taking advantage of the current situation because things will improve in a few months’ time.
Meanwhile, Mrs Wina has said that the government is facing challenges to develop Kazungula district because of lack of cooperation from the area Member of Parliament and councilors.
Mrs. Wina said that the opposition Member of Parliament’s refusal to work with the government is detrimental to the development of the area, adding that a number of government programs have failed to have an impact on the community because of being frustrated by the opposition political representatives.
Speaking when she addressed PF Members at KAZUNGULA Boarding School Hall in Southern Province, Mrs. Wina cited the relief food distribution as one of the programmes that is being frustrated by councillors.
She, however, said the government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), will use other methods to ensure that the relief food is delivered to deserving recipients.
The Vice President has since urged the residents of Kazungula to elect PF members in order to accelerate development in the area.
We would have achieved alot more than we have, had the upnd mps being willing to work with us. However, we have experience negativity from them. They criticise everything and anything as long as it is from the pf government. With that type of behaviour they are wasting their time because they will never lick the presidency. We thank our vp for her honesty. 2021 pamaka fye. Here in Kafue where I am, many people have approached me and shook my hands to say thank you for what we are doing. The only sensible one in upnd is charmaine. She is more objective. Kz
Let 2021 come fast. We need to end this dark chapter in the history of Zambia.
Corruption, lies, fake promises, hunger, and violence. We have had enough.
Let 2021 come fast.
“Vice President Inonge Wins has said that the current economic challenges Zambia is facing will end before the end of the year.”
Mama Vice President, this statement is too normative and indeed requires faith to believe it at face value.You hever explained the contingent plans that will see economic challenges addressed. Let us wait and see at the end of this year if it will come into fruition.
I feel sorry for this old grandma Bo Inonge being plied with peanut butter and strawberry jam by slippery characters like Lungu and Co. What did our Granny say about load-shedding ending in 2018. She is also on record for stating that Batoka Gorge power plant will be completed at the end on 2018 that was at a gathering in London in 2017. Bo Inonge let me put it this way, those chaps dont respect you…to them you are like their mother who them wont tell the whole truth fearing not to cause too much stress and anxiety. If I were you I would have camped in my constituency and channelled as much funding to WP like the Luapula chaps are doing…its your legacy on the line here.
Is she travelling as vice-president of the Republic of Zambia or vice-president of the PF? This is baffling.