Vice President Inonge Wina has said that the current economic challenges, Zambia is facing, will end before the end of this year.

Speaking during a meeting with Patriotic Front (PF) members in Zimba, the Vice President said that the government is cognizant of the challenges the country is facing such as shortage of food, high prices of mealie meal and other commodities, and it is working tirelessly to address the situation.

She has since cautioned opposition political parties against taking advantage of the current situation because things will improve in a few months’ time.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wina has said that the government is facing challenges to develop Kazungula district because of lack of cooperation from the area Member of Parliament and councilors.

Mrs. Wina said that the opposition Member of Parliament’s refusal to work with the government is detrimental to the development of the area, adding that a number of government programs have failed to have an impact on the community because of being frustrated by the opposition political representatives.

Speaking when she addressed PF Members at KAZUNGULA Boarding School Hall in Southern Province, Mrs. Wina cited the relief food distribution as one of the programmes that is being frustrated by councillors.

She, however, said the government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), will use other methods to ensure that the relief food is delivered to deserving recipients.

The Vice President has since urged the residents of Kazungula to elect PF members in order to accelerate development in the area.

