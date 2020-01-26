3.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 26, 2020
General News

Simataa says Kalusha Bwalya is eligible to contest the FAZ Presidency and serve One Term only

By Chief Editor
Football Administrator Simataa Simataa has said that Zambian soccer legend and former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Kalusha Bwalya is eligible to contest the FAZ Presidency and serve for only one term.

Answering a question from the Journalists this morning at a media briefing, Mr. Simataa said that Mr Kalusha only served two terms as FAZ President when the constitution allows one to serve three terms.

Mr Simataa said that Mr. Bwalya would only serve for one term, and would have to step down for somebody else if he is elected at the next FAZ elections.

However, Mr Simataa agreed with another Journalist that if Kalushya Bwalya took over at the helm of the highest soccer governing body, he could make a case that he is starting a new term and serve for another three terms, or even change the current constitution to serve for more than one term

Mr Simataa also demanded that the Normalization Committee should take charge of affairs of FAZ when the term for the current administration comes to an end on 19th March 2020, after accusing the current FAZ administration of mismanaging football in the country.

“It is an embarrassment to hit international headlines for a simple issue. It is an embarrassment to start washing dirty linen in the public,” he charged.

On the appointment of a new coach, the Football Administrator said FAZ could be build a case for an execuse when the national team does not qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations for the third successive time, adding that appointing a coach now is late as the coach needs time to be with the players.

“FAZ should be proactive. The current problem of a Coach is not insurmountable! There is a solution,” he added.

He indicated that the players need to understand the philosophy of the Coach.

Simataa further stated that writing allegations to FIFA that the government is interfering with the administration of football in Zambia is not a solution.

“The letter from FIFA clearly indicates that there is no crisis. The country is just embarrassing itself by washing dirty linen in public,” he said.

5 COMMENTS

  1. Kalusha may be legally allowed to stand but morally its s big NO. Actually the newly constituted ethics committee which the minister wants abolished will disallow him & others like him to stand.

  2. Surely what’s wrong with us Zambians? This man or the very idea should not even contemplated whether he is eligible to stand for two terms. This galu was charged by FIFA for taking a bribe of $80,000 but you still praising him even naming streets after this chap. You claim to be christians but you glorify thieves; that Sports minister is doing everything to get this big galu back into FAZ, just like Buffoon CK was doing and the Patron of FAZ this dumb moron Edgar Lungu is quiet. Why can’t we move on the man dont even live in Zambia but you want to bring him back so he can steal some more. In Zambia the biggest crime you can ever commit is homosexuality everything else you will get away with it.

  3. Kalusha is a damn stinking thief who was caught by FIFA with his hands in the cookie jar! Just how any normal person can root for such a stinker vexes me deeply, surely, Simataa must be retarded.

  4. Razor – Its really disgusting, that’s because there are no ethics or code of conduct in this govt of Lungu everything is allowed. We need to take our country back from this filthy racketeers.

  5. Njangwamuloty – Sims is just reciting the FAZ constitution, you want him to lie even though he detests thieves like Great Galu.

