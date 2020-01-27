UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says following the placing of Chambeshi Metals on Care and Maintenance, Copperbelt Province urgently needs diversification to agriculture.
Mr Hichilema says the programme of diversifying from mining to agriculture does not need to be postponed anymore.
Mr Hichilema said under the UPND Government, the 229 miners would have been incorporated in the supply agreement with the DRC for various agriculture products or the global arrangements to supply soya beans.
He said each one would have received land for business, example if they needed land for farming, the UPND Government would have given each a minimum of 5 hectares and complete startup capital.
“At a production rate of say 4000 kg per hectare will give 20,000kg, that will translate to K110, 000 per annum, compare with their annual salary as miners of K65, 000. When we say diversity, we mean this”, he said.
About 229 workers will be laid off at Chambishi Metals on the Copperbelt by the end of this month following the placing of the mining company under care and maintenance.
Mineworkers Union of Zambia President Joseph Chewe said the workers will however be paid K45, 000 ex Gracia plus K6, 000 repatriation.
He said only 28 workers will remain at the mining company that has failed to source for stock feed to sustain its operations as they have been relying on feed stock from the Democratic Republic of Congo for its cobalt production.
So finally he is gracefully aging in opposition.
A call from miner to farmer. Again not all people are supposed to be miners or farmers.
See h² in the 1990s, you were not the smart kid you’re trying to play in this article. Miners suffered then just like they are suffering today.
That said you niggaz will not have full faith in the so called investors.
Plus lest it ends up like drought prone SP, call for smart agriculture in C/belt.
You are not a believer in climate change I guess but it is real and Zambians need to embrace great farming techniques.