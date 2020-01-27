Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors with the aim of developing the country.
Speaking when he featured on Pan African Radio’s News Feedback Programme Sunday evening, Hon Kafwaya said the government is investing heavily in the transport and communication sectors.
” We have set targets that we should not leave any sector underdeveloped in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) of not leaving anyone behind. As we develop these sectors, we are aware of the needs of our people and that is why the PF Government is keen to develop all sectors,” he said.
“We want to ensure that the railway sector, aviation industry and the telecommunication sectors are well developed. You will appreciate that this government has done a lot in improving these important sectors.”
Hon Kafwaya said with the reintroduction of the Zambia Airways, it will result in quality service provision in the aviation sector.
He further boasted that the government is revamping the water transport sector due to its positive impact on the movement of goods and services.
Hon Kafwaya, who is also Lunte Member of Parliament, indicated that the government is constructing communication towers across the country with the aim of improving mobile service providers in the country.
He indicated that it is undeniable fact that the PF Government has done tremendously well in terms of improving the road network by constructing new and rehabilitating roads.
We have heard this before. So much Eurobonds where supposedly pumped in the Railway Sector; alas, only to derail it. Its worse than the Eurobonds found it.
I have read and objectively interrogated all Zambia’s development plans since independence. I have also intelligently examined the related policy and legal frameworks. I can safely say that the 7 National Development Plan is one of the best development plans ever when it comes to transport and communication. The challenge lies in the quality and efficiency with which these great plans will have to be implemented with in a consistent manner. Indeed there are currently great achievements by the Zambian government that needs to be appreciated, but I earnestly request the Zambian government to listen and create an enabling atmosphere for Distinguished Professor Clive Chirwa to thrive. Chirwa has great ideas and transport business worth embracing. Professor Chirwa’s business success will be…
Professor Clive Chirwa’s business success will be the success of the global community. Professor Chirwa has gained the status of a global citizen.
Excellent news. We fully support
PF administration reinventing the wheel how to develop a country.