Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors with the aim of developing the country.

Speaking when he featured on Pan African Radio’s News Feedback Programme Sunday evening, Hon Kafwaya said the government is investing heavily in the transport and communication sectors.

” We have set targets that we should not leave any sector underdeveloped in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) of not leaving anyone behind. As we develop these sectors, we are aware of the needs of our people and that is why the PF Government is keen to develop all sectors,” he said.

“We want to ensure that the railway sector, aviation industry and the telecommunication sectors are well developed. You will appreciate that this government has done a lot in improving these important sectors.”

Hon Kafwaya said with the reintroduction of the Zambia Airways, it will result in quality service provision in the aviation sector.

He further boasted that the government is revamping the water transport sector due to its positive impact on the movement of goods and services.

Hon Kafwaya, who is also Lunte Member of Parliament, indicated that the government is constructing communication towers across the country with the aim of improving mobile service providers in the country.

He indicated that it is undeniable fact that the PF Government has done tremendously well in terms of improving the road network by constructing new and rehabilitating roads.

[Read 131 times, 131 reads today]