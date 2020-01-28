Former Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda and Former Road Transport and Safety Agency -RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Zindaba Soko have pleaded not guilty to two counts of corrupt practices and being found in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The two are jointly charged with the proprietor of Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited Walid El Nahas.

It is alleged that on dates unknown but between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019, El Nahas allegedly corruptly gave 10 thousand and 11 thousand United States Dollars to Soko and Chanda respectively, in their capacity as public officers.

This was as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the awarding of the contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) Limited by the RTSA for the provision of Advanced Road Safety Solutions and Services.

It is also alleged that the two were found in possession of the said money.

Last time the matter came up, the accused only took a plea in two counts as the Director of Public Prosecution -DPP- has not issued instructions to prosecute in the other counts.

But, when the matter came up today, Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale told the court that he had received the instructions and went on to read the charges to the accused who pleaded not guilty.

Trial in this matter has been set for March 18th, 2020.

