Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Bishop Joseph Kazhila's Son pleads not guilty

By Chief Editor
A son of a prominent Chingola clergyman, Bishop Joseph Kazhila, has today pleaded not guilty to one count of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace in a magistrate court.

Joseph Kazhila Junior, is alleged to have conducted himself in an inappropriate manner when his father, Bishop Joseph Kazhila, was arrested over his statement on a local radio station on suspected ritual killers allegedly terrorizing Chingola residents.

Appearing before Magistrate Shadreck Chanda in a fully packed courtroom, the suspect pleaded not guilty to one count of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

His lawyer Victor Michelo of VN Michel and partners appealed for bail arguing that the offense is bailable.

Magistrate Chanda then granted a 5 thousand Kwacha bail to Joseph Kazhila Junior in his own recognizance plus two working sureties from a reputable organization within Chingola.

And scores of Chingola residents lined up outside the court to witness the court proceedings.

However, police in full riot gear later dispersed the residents from the court premises.

The matter has been adjourned to February 7th for the commencement of the trial.

