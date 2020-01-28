4.2 C
Alba Iulia
Health Professions Council of Zambia suspends a programme at Copperstone University of Luanshya

By Chief Editor
Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has indefinitely suspended a Diploma programme in Environmental health at Copperstone University of Luanshya District on the Copperbelt Province for failure to meet the set standards.

HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Bwembya Bwalya says the University failed to comply with the health professions Act number 24 of 2009 of the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Bwalya cited inadequate equipment in the skills laboratory and lack of recommended and prescribed books in the library as some of the grounds the suspension of the training programme.

He said the Council will not allow health institutions to compromise on standards as the country seeks to attain Universal health coverage.

The HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer said the suspension of the approval certificate has been issued following the 14 days notice given to the University which expired in December 2019.

And Copperstone University Vice Chancellor Sitwala Mundia expressed shock by the action taken by HPCZ saying the institution was working on the inadequacies cited in the report.

Professor Mundia said the University has been unfairly treated.

He has since appealed to the Council to give the management enough time to work on the demerits of the report.

The Vice Chancellor further said that students pursuing Environmental health programme will be affected.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has implored the Health Professions Council of Zambia HPCZ to enhance the monitoring of health institutions and facilities in the area in a bid not ensure that there is compliance with the health standards.

Mr. Nundwe said President Edgar Lungu attaches great importance to the health of the people across the Country.

The PS said this earlier when Health Professions Council of Zambia HPCZ Registrar and Chief Executive Officer paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

