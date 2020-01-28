Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has strongly denied any links to controversial Nigerian self proclaimed Prophet Seer 1.

Mr Chitotela along with other PF Ministers and some Members of Parliament has been mentioned by some people on social media as one of the politicians who could have obtained some magical powers from Seer 1 to win the 2016 elections.

But writing on Facebook, Mr Chitotela said he does not know Seer 1 and he has never seen him.

He said Zambians have a lot of work to do than focusing on what Seer 1 is alleging.

“We seriously have a lot of work to do to ourselves as Zambians if we are to realise the most needed development in our country. Just look at this, I am informing fellow Zambians previlaged to be on social media about this important development in regards to our wildlife, what do i see? Comments about the so called Seer One or is it Papa Seer,” he said.

“Come on guys, we have a lot to do to better this country unlike wasting time on some Seer whom I I DO NOT KNOW and have NOT even met myself,” Mr Chitotela said.

“Anyway, those he has given those same powers will be worried, otherwise we have a country to serve and we shall use every bit of it for the progression of this nation,” he said.

“Finally, I am an Adventist and the only power I believe in and do know that it exists is that which is from God and not from some human being.”

Meanwhile, the ruling PF says it does not have time for what it called unnecessary drama from Seer 1.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has since appealed to God-Loving Zambians to ignore the frustrated and bitter Soul in the name of Seer 1 and the drama he is trying to cause after being expelled and deported from Zambia.

“Those that have watched the video clip with eyes of wisdom could tell why the expulsion of that man was necesary. People’s souls should never be lost in following the ‘Papa’ at the expense of true salvation,” Mr Kamba said.

“Misleading teachings in the name of religion can be very dangerous to society if not handled well. Zambians know who a true man of God is and the language used. Whatever Seer 1 was saying was not for God. It’s sheer drama deliberately made to try and embarrass the PF government on baseless and unfounded allegations.”

He added, “One can clearly tell that those are maneuvers of the opposition and Seer 1 is trying to win some favours from them so that he returns to Zambia some day.”

“We will not allow such selfish individuals to divert attention from real issues. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, his cabinet Ministers and all of us in the PF are preoccupied with matters of governance and finding solutions to challenges that Zambians face on a daily basis and we are getting there with the help of the Almighty God. We don’t need Seer 1’s approval because this country and Its people are protected by the blood of Jesus,” he said.

“Seer1 is just a conman who doesn’t even know what he is talking about. He has no moral right to talk about governance issues in Zambia because he is a thief who blatantly stole from Zambians and was ejected from this country because whatever he does is not for God but himself. Zambia doesn’t need magicians, Zambia is a Christian Nation that follow Jesus Christ as our ultimate saviour.”

[Read 1,291 times, 1,291 reads today]