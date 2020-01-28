0 C
Alba Iulia
Police Officers will only return to Mutenda Community in Chingola once the vandalised Police Post is Restored-Kapeso

By Chief Editor
Zambia Police Deputy Inspector General Bonny Kapeso says Police Officers will only return to Mutenda Community in Chingola once the vandalised Police post in the Community is worked on.

Mutenda Police Post was vandalised by the residents following reports of attacks on the residents by criminals but Mr Kapeso advised the residents to go to Chingola to seek Police help if they have any problem.

Mr Kapeso said the vandalizing of the facility showed that the people of Mutenda Community do not appreciate the Police for the role they play in maintaining law and order.

He said the people showed lack of appreciation and Police will not bother to provide security in the absence of a Police post.

And speaking when he and Chingola Central Member of Parliament Matthew Nkhuwa toured the Community, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo also emphasised that Police Officers will only be redeployed to the area once the Police Post is rehabilitated.

Mr Kampyongo urged the Community to work closely with the Police in maintaining law and order failure to which no Police Officer will be deployed in the area.

And Chingola Central area Member of Parliament Matthew Nkhuwa has promised to rebuild the vandalised Mutenda Commumity Police Post but warned the residents not to vandalise the facility again.

Mr Nkhuwa has also urged the residents to collaborate with the Police to allow them carry their duties peacefully.

He said government will not spend money rebuilding facilities instead of providing the service to the people that do not have.

Mr Nkhuwa warned that there will be increased crime levels in the community following the vandalizing of the Police Post.

The vandalised Zambia Police Post in Chingola
Home Affairs Minister Visiting the Vandalised Police Post
The vandalised Zambia Police Post in Chingola
