Controversial Nigerian Self anointed Prophet Andrew Ejimadu famously known as Seer 1 has insisted that he helped the PF retain power in the 2016 general elections.

He was deported in 2017 after authorities deemed his antics as a danger to society although he insists that he was not departed but that he reached a compromise with the Zambian government to leave the country on his own terms.

In an interview with Diamond TV Monday evening hours after a video appeared of his Sunday Church service in which he revealed that 20 PF Ministers and some MPs obtained magical powers from his to win election, Seer 1 insists that his revelations are solid

Seer 1 who is now based in Polokwane, South Africa revealed shocking details of how he was able to assist the PF members to win the election.

Seer 1 claimed that a number of PF politicians, and musicians have used his powers to obtain success.

He further stated that he knows the “original” winner of the 2016 elections.

The charismatic Seer 1 further vowed to never preach again if the PF wins the 2021 elections.

He says there is now way the PF would win the 2021 elections.

Seer 1 explained that he has been made to issue the threats in reaction to the way the Zambian government is allegedly mistreating some clergymen and women.

He says the arrest of Chingola based Bishop Kazhila for speaking out against the killings in Chingola shows that the PF government does not respect the Church.

He says if the 20 affected PF officials do not come to South Africa to meet him this week and return the “things” he gave them to enable them win the elections, he will go ahead and reveal their names on Sunday during a live Church broadcast.

He insisted that those that will not obey him instruction will die.

When queried further, Seer 1 claimed that he is able to kill people using supernatural powers.

He admitted that he caused a lot of deaths in Zambia among people that failed to follow his instructions but refused to reveal the names of those he killed saying he respects their families.

