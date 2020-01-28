Controversial Nigerian Self anointed Prophet Andrew Ejimadu famously known as Seer 1 has insisted that he helped the PF retain power in the 2016 general elections.
He was deported in 2017 after authorities deemed his antics as a danger to society although he insists that he was not departed but that he reached a compromise with the Zambian government to leave the country on his own terms.
In an interview with Diamond TV Monday evening hours after a video appeared of his Sunday Church service in which he revealed that 20 PF Ministers and some MPs obtained magical powers from his to win election, Seer 1 insists that his revelations are solid
Seer 1 who is now based in Polokwane, South Africa revealed shocking details of how he was able to assist the PF members to win the election.
Seer 1 claimed that a number of PF politicians, and musicians have used his powers to obtain success.
He further stated that he knows the “original” winner of the 2016 elections.
The charismatic Seer 1 further vowed to never preach again if the PF wins the 2021 elections.
He says there is now way the PF would win the 2021 elections.
Seer 1 explained that he has been made to issue the threats in reaction to the way the Zambian government is allegedly mistreating some clergymen and women.
He says the arrest of Chingola based Bishop Kazhila for speaking out against the killings in Chingola shows that the PF government does not respect the Church.
He says if the 20 affected PF officials do not come to South Africa to meet him this week and return the “things” he gave them to enable them win the elections, he will go ahead and reveal their names on Sunday during a live Church broadcast.
He insisted that those that will not obey him instruction will die.
When queried further, Seer 1 claimed that he is able to kill people using supernatural powers.
He admitted that he caused a lot of deaths in Zambia among people that failed to follow his instructions but refused to reveal the names of those he killed saying he respects their families.
The biggest tragedy to have hit Zambia lately are men and women of gold. Now birds are coming home to roost. Has the Freemason become his latest client since he’s predicted his victory? True believers know that only God knows what lies ahead, so don’t be misled. The UPND are already celebrating, they’re not different from PF
Christians or Satanists? Pf is a vicious cult led by a vicious snake eating drunkard. All well meaning Zambians must come together and free themselves from these brutal bustards.
He must be in love with zambia …unfortunately he is undesirable person in zambia.south Africans don’t embrace foreigners like zambians.you are missing that my bru. Careful with what you are saying. interpol can bring you back to zambia for the crime you are claiming you committed…Am sure our government will do something about your hallucination…
Just another con and claiming to be a man of God. Shocking what people resort to just for money!!!
The mere fact that this man and his ilk even hv a following is enough indictment on us as country. Truth is wherever public services such health, education, security, transport, town planning and water are failing, someone has to fill in the void. Hence the strength of mega churches in Nigeria and quickly spreading to Zambia.
Hahaha I have never laughed so hard in my life. This fake and stupid con artist is really a clown. If he had such powers, I am sure he would have formed his own party in his own country and won elections there..why do witch doctors always claim to have powers to make you rich and yet they are poor themselves? The only person who made pf win is me. My hard work ensures victory. Don’t get it twisted buddy. Kz
He called himself a prophet, clergy,as for me such people I call them magician, witchcraft and all evil names he deserves to be on him, someone exposing like that he just want money from the politicians which will result in killing their opponents,SA should watch out with such people this guy has to be caged reveal those people he has killed and who are those ministers and musicians.
I for one cant wait for Sunday. #Paipapano
Typical cleric behavior. The only component missing is a militia to carry out his threats.