The neighborhood watch of Mutenda community in the outskirts of Chingola District on the Copperbelt province have apprehended a suspect in connection with the gassing of residents with unknown chemicals.

Addressing the residents during a meeting held at Mutenda combined school, Chingola District Officer Commanding Peter Miselo said the suspect was apprehended by the neighborhood watch around 01 hours.

Mr. Miselo said that the suspect was surrender to Police by the residents and after interrogations, the suspect admitted.

He observed that if the community continues to work with the police in such a manner, the culprits will be brought to book.

Mr. Miselo expressed happiness that the community did not take the law in there hands by beating the suspect adding that the same man will help to identify others behind the crime.

And speaking during the same meeting, Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo who also praised residents advised them not to resort to damaging public property.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has disclosed that crime levels in Chingola district on the Copperbelt Province have reduced.

Ms. Katanga said that the observation was made during yesterday’s and today’s patrols noting that the reduction in the number of cases reported as of today, is clear evidence that levels of crime in the district have reduced, adding that the culprits will soon be brought to book and peace in the district shall be restored.

The Police Commission said this when she gave a briefing to Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo. Mr. Kampyongo who is in the district looking at security matters, was at hand to receive a Toyota hilux that has been donated by Toyota Zambia to Chingola Central Police station.

[Read 131 times, 131 reads today]