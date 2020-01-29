One person has presumably drowned while two others swam to safety after a Toyota Sprinter which they were travelling in plunged into Luangwa River on Tuesday around mid-night.

The incident happened in Maozeka area after the driver of the vehicle identified as Rodgers Chilongo aged 27 was over taking at a curve and in the process hit into a Toyota Hiace Mini bus which was moving in the same direction and later lost control of the motor vehicle and went off the road and plunged into the Luangwa river.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the driver survived with bruises on the body.

She identified the deceased as Benjamin Banda aged 33 of Luangwa Bridge and his body has not yet been retrieved and a search has continued.

Katongo also identified the survivors as Chilufya Kalenga aged 29 who sustained several bruises on the body and Daniel Daka aged 17 who also sustained bruises.

