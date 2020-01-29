The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province has urged Zambians to ignore what it has termed as the frustrated and bitter Soul in the name of Seer 1 and the drama he is trying to cause after being expelled and deported from Zambia.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says those that have watched the video clip with eyes of wisdom could tell why the expulsion of that man was necessary saying people’s souls should never be lost in following the ‘Papa’ at the expense of true salvation.

He says misleading teachings in the name of religion can be very dangerous to society if not handled well.

Mr Kamba said Zambians know who a true man of God is and the language used adding that whatever Seer 1 was saying was not for God.

He said It’s sheer drama deliberately made to try and embarrass the PF government on baseless and unfounded allegations.

Mr Kamba said one can clearly tell that those are maneuvers of the opposition and Seer 1 is trying to win some favours from them so that he returns to Zambia someday.

“We will not allow such selfish individuals to divert attention from real issues. The President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, his cabinet Ministers and all of us in the PF are preoccupied with matters of governance and finding solutions to challenges that Zambians face on a daily basis and we are getting there with the help of the Almighty God. We don’t need Seer 1’s approval because this country and Its people are protected by the blood of Jesus”, he said.

Mr Kamba said Seer1 is just a conman who doesn’t even know what he is talking about.

“He has no moral right to talk about governance issues in Zambia because he is a thief who blatantly stole from Zambians and was ejected because whatever he does is not for God but himself. Zambia doesn’t need magicians, Zambia is a Christian Nation that follows Jesus Christ as our ultimate saviour”, he added.

Mr Kamba said that drama of Seer1 one is unnecessary and not needed here in this country and not this time or in the near future.

