Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Senior Chief Ndungu of Zambezi dies

By editor
His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi district has died.

Prime Minister of the Luvale Royal Establishment Patrick Fumbelo confirmed the development in an interview Wednesday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I wish to inform the Nation about the untimely demise of His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu the 8th of the Luvale people of Zambezi District who died on 27th January, 2020 in Ndola central Hospital. Other furneral and Burial arrangements will be announced later,”Mr Fumbeko said.

“His Royal Highness Senior Chief Songe Ngundu was the custodian of the Likumbi Lya Mize traditional ceremony. We urge all the vaka Chinyama wherever you are to remain calm, strong and United as we mourn.”

He said all the royal funeral proceedings will be communicated.

