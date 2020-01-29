3.3 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Zesco United Lose Fourth League Game in 2020

Zesco United suffered another league setback on Wednesday after losing 2-1 away at Kabwe Warriors in a Week 19 fixture at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium.

That result saw the defending FAZ Super Division champions suffer their fourth league defeat from five matches played since the start of 2020.

The first half ended scoreless and the deadlock was broken in the 49th minute through Jimmy Ndhlovu who netted his eighth goal of the campaign.

Zesco striker Jesse Were equalized in the 81st minute to end his goal draught dating back to November 2 when he scored a brace in a 2-0 away win over Red Arrows in Lusaka.

Were now stands alone at the top of the log on 11 goals leaving Baba Basile of Lusaka Dynamos and James Chamanga of Red Arrows on 10 goals.

Meanwhile, Warriors spoilt that statistical celebration when Heritier Nkonko scored the winner in stoppage time.

Warriors rise from 8th to 6th on 31 points after 19 games played.

Zesco stay put at number on 34 points from 17 matches with two games in hand after failing to reclaim top spot from leaders Nkana who lead with 37 points but have an inferior goal aggregate than the former.

