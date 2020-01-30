2.1 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
General News

All Grade 9s who fail Exams will have to repeat as Internal Candidates

By Chief Editor
2
0
General News All Grade 9s who fail Exams will have to repeat as...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

General Education Minister DAVID MABUMBA says all grade 9 candidates who fail exams will now have to repeat grade 9 and sit for examinations as internal candidates.

Mr. Mabumba explains that the external grade 9 exams which have in recent years been held every August will no longer be there.

Mr. Mabumba says most pupils who fail their exams and sent back home are demoralized hence dropping out of school.

And Mr Mabumba further disclosed that next month the Examination Council of Zambia ECZ will embark on consultation meetings with stakeholders to make few changes on how exams should be marked.

He added that the changes will also improve efficiency in the education sector.

He also said the improvement in allowances for examination makers will also be discussed.

And Ibenga girls secondary school head girl Beene Musulwe praised government for the reduction of school fees.

She also thanked Mr MABUMBA for dealing with examination malpractices..

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleGovernment to establish the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory-Dora Siliya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

All Grade 9s who fail Exams will have to repeat as Internal Candidates

General Education Minister DAVID MABUMBA says all grade 9 candidates who fail exams will now have to repeat grade...
Read more
General News

Government to establish the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory-Dora Siliya

Chief Editor - 0
The government says it is in the process of establishing the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory and a Forensic Pathology laboratory. Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya...
Read more
Economy

Zambian Father and Daughter develop App to help solve youth unemployment

Chief Editor - 0
By Kalima Nkonde In a unique, intergenerational and gender business partnership, a 60 year old father and his 30 year old daughter have come up...
Read more
Headlines

No case of Corona virus in Zambia-Health Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says contrary to reports circulating on some media platforms, quoting South Africa's Health Minister, Zambia has not recorded any...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United Lose Fourth League Game in 2020

sports - 0
Zesco United suffered another league setback on Wednesday after losing 2-1 away at Kabwe Warriors in a Week 19 fixture at Godfrey 'Ucar' Chitalu...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to establish the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory-Dora Siliya

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government says it is in the process of establishing the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory and a Forensic Pathology laboratory. Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya...
Read more

Five people die while 12 others sustains injuries in an accident

General News Chief Editor - 3
Five people have died while 12 others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred today at about 15 45 hours at the junction of...
Read more

One person missing after car plunges into Luangwa river

General News editor - 4
One person has presumably drowned while two others swam to safety after a Toyota Sprinter which they were travelling in plunged into Luangwa River...
Read more

Lusambo meets top security chiefs in Lusaka to beef up surveillance

General News editor - 28
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Tuesday held a two hour closed door meeting with senior security officials in Lusaka Province. The meeting which took...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]