General Education Minister DAVID MABUMBA says all grade 9 candidates who fail exams will now have to repeat grade 9 and sit for examinations as internal candidates.

Mr. Mabumba explains that the external grade 9 exams which have in recent years been held every August will no longer be there.

Mr. Mabumba says most pupils who fail their exams and sent back home are demoralized hence dropping out of school.

And Mr Mabumba further disclosed that next month the Examination Council of Zambia ECZ will embark on consultation meetings with stakeholders to make few changes on how exams should be marked.

He added that the changes will also improve efficiency in the education sector.

He also said the improvement in allowances for examination makers will also be discussed.

And Ibenga girls secondary school head girl Beene Musulwe praised government for the reduction of school fees.

She also thanked Mr MABUMBA for dealing with examination malpractices..

