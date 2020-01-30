The government says it is in the process of establishing the Forensic Human DNA Laboratory and a Forensic Pathology laboratory.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says it is in this vein that the government has approved the publication and introduction of the National Forensic Bill of 2019.

Ms. Siliya says the enactment of the bill will strengthen criminal investigations and regulate the practice of forensic science and pathology.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Ms Siliya said the Bill will also provide a legal framework for the use in physical evidence and forensic services in criminal proceedings.

And Cabinet has also approved the appointment of the Board of the National Prosecution Authority.

Ms. Siliya said the appointment of the members will enhance corporate governance and improved operations of the authority.

She further announced that Cabinet has approved the 13 members of the Public Investment Board.

Ms Siliya said the members will make sure that the programs been developed by government are in line with the National strategic objects and priorities.

She said the board is expected to assess the viability of capital projects to be implemented by government.

Meanwhile, Government has approved the signing and ratification of the Cape town Convention and protocol.

This is in line with governments program of introducing an airline.

Ms Siliya said the signing of the convention will facilitate processes of obtaining property security over aviation assets in a cross border context.

She said the protocols also are intended to reduce risks for creditors of aviation assets .

Ms Siliya has further announced that cabinet has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States of America.

She said the MOU will help enhance the Ministry of Tourism’s capacity to effectively manage wildlife and combat illegal wild life trafficking.

Ms Siliya said the USA government is likely to commit over thirty five million united states dollars towards building capacity for wildlife management programs.

And Ms. Siliya has added that government has approved the signing of the Charter establishing the Southern African Development Community Regional Seed center.

She said this decision will allow the country not to lose an opportunity to host the seed regional centre .

Ms. Siliya said the SADC Members have agreed to develop and implement the regional harmonized seed regulatory frame work.

