Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says contrary to reports circulating on some media platforms, quoting South Africa’s Health Minister, Zambia has not recorded any case of the 2019 novel Coronavirus.

Dr Chilufya said through the disease intelligence wing, the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), Government has heightened surveillance, including at points of entry, and continue to monitor the situation as it evolves in affected countries.

“Government is working with the partners to enhance the country’s preparedness to handle any case should it arise,” Dr Chilufya said.

Yesterday, the South African government revealed that a case suspected to be that of the deadly Corona virus has been detected in Zambia.

Giving a status update on the outbreak, South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize stated that Zambia is currently dealing with a suspected case of Corona virus.

Dr Mkhize said South Africa was closely monitoring all cases and assured that no case has been reported in that country.

He said the screaming has been intensified at all ports of entry.

Dr Mkhize reassured the nation that South Africa is prepared for the possibility of the coronavirus reaching the country.

The Health Minister cautioned against fake news during this period, saying the Ministry will give regular updates.

He outlined the precautionary measures being taken by the government to detect any contact with the virus.

Special measures have been introduced in OR Tambo International Airport where travellers on direct aircraft from China are required to complete a questionnaire for possible contact tracing.

