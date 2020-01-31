Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has urged the people of his constituency and the people of Luapula to take farming seriously.

Speaking when he visited his 20 hectares farm in Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District, the lawmaker said he is impressed with the Ministry of Agriculture response towards the eradication of Army-worms.

Mr. Chitotela said his constituency has experienced minimal army worms ravaging maize fields but the department of Agriculture in the district has been quick to release the chemicals to farmers.

His land comprised of crops such as Maize, cassava and groundnuts.

He observed that not long ago, President Edgar Lungu visited Kawambwa district and emphasised on the need for people to venture into Agriculture.

Mr. Chitotela notes that Kawambwa district is endowed with good rains making it an Agriculture driven area.

He explained that with the agriculture potential that the region has, maximum effort needs to be put in by the people to make Luapula the nations food basket.

The Minister added that he has taken up the step of farming so as to encourage people in his constituency to take Agriculture seriously.

Mr. Chitotela has since encouraged residents in his constituency to seriously take Agriculture as an economic activity.

