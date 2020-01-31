-1.8 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Take farming seriously, Ronald Chitotela tells People of Luapula

By Chief Editor
27
3
Rural News Take farming seriously, Ronald Chitotela tells People of Luapula
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has urged the people of his constituency and the people of Luapula to take farming seriously.

Speaking when he visited his 20 hectares farm in Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District, the lawmaker said he is impressed with the Ministry of Agriculture response towards the eradication of Army-worms.

Mr. Chitotela said his constituency has experienced minimal army worms ravaging maize fields but the department of Agriculture in the district has been quick to release the chemicals to farmers.

His land comprised of crops such as Maize, cassava and groundnuts.

He observed that not long ago, President Edgar Lungu visited Kawambwa district and emphasised on the need for people to venture into Agriculture.

Mr. Chitotela notes that Kawambwa district is endowed with good rains making it an Agriculture driven area.

He explained that with the agriculture potential that the region has, maximum effort needs to be put in by the people to make Luapula the nations food basket.

The Minister added that he has taken up the step of farming so as to encourage people in his constituency to take Agriculture seriously.

Mr. Chitotela has since encouraged residents in his constituency to seriously take Agriculture as an economic activity.

[Read 120 times, 120 reads today]
Previous articleConstitutional Court throws out HH’s case over President Lungu not handing over power to Speaker
Next articleThe Zambian mining fiscal regime has not been consistently applied over time-CTPD

3 COMMENTS

  2. Very timely advice. Those with eyes and ears will need to this. The pompous bigots like the above mwenya will close their ears and eyes and continue living in ignorance while we in pf continue to develop Zambia. Kz

  3. Loadshedding. biserk exchange rate. No reserves. High inflation. No jobs. More taxes. Inflation sky rocketing, Agro dealers not paid, retirees not paid, ministers disobeying court rulings, a democracy where opposition parties are not allowed to mobilise, Isnt there no voluntary retirement in politics when you fail the way PF has failed. This is a classic example of a serious fail. The next government coming, people must start saying themselves that we are improving not people in government claiming they are working when kulibe vichitika.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

The Zambian mining fiscal regime has not been consistently applied over time-CTPD

Zambia has made some strides in aligning its Mining policy to the Africa Mining Vision, says the Center for...
Read more
Rural News

Take farming seriously, Ronald Chitotela tells People of Luapula

Chief Editor - 3
Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has urged the people of his constituency and the people of Luapula to take farming seriously. Speaking when he...
Read more
Feature Politics

Constitutional Court throws out HH’s case over President Lungu not handing over power to Speaker

Chief Editor - 28
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a case in which UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was challenging President Edgar Lungu’s decision not to hand over power...
Read more
Columns

Zambians no longer believe PF has the best interests of the country at heart

Chief Editor - 12
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member I must confess: Late last night, like over 20,000 ordinary Zambians; many of whom non politically aligned, including PF...
Read more
Rural News

Bushinga Primary School in Itezhi-tezhi to have Grade 8 Classes, thanks to Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party

Chief Editor - 3
Bushinga Primary School in Itezhi-tezhi will this year have the first-ever grade eight classes after the opposition Socialist Party donated building materials for the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bushinga Primary School in Itezhi-tezhi to have Grade 8 Classes, thanks to Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Bushinga Primary School in Itezhi-tezhi will this year have the first-ever grade eight classes after the opposition Socialist Party donated building materials for the...
Read more

Resolve Eastern Province Wrangles Before they Cost You, SACCORD Cautions PF

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes SACCORD has warned the ruling PF in Eastern Province that their party risks being...
Read more

Senior Chief Ndungu of Zambezi dies

Rural News editor - 11
His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi district has died. Prime Minister of the Luvale Royal Establishment Patrick Fumbelo confirmed...
Read more

53-year-old man set on fire by his 24-year-old girlfriend for allegedly infecting her with HIV/AIDS

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
A 53-year-old man of Kabitaka area in Solwezi is nursing kerosene burns he sustained after being burnt by his 24-year-old girlfriend for allegedly infecting...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 120 times, 120 reads today]