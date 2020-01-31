6.8 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 31, 2020
Feature Politics

UPND and NDC to pull out of Chilubi By-Election if ECZ does not resolve electoral violence in three days

Two political parties participating in the Chilubi parliamentary by-elections have given the Electoral Commission of Zambia a three days ultimatum to resolve alleged incidences of electoral violence, or they will pull out of the election.

Speaking during a joint press briefing in Lusaka today, United Party for National Development -UPND- Chilubi Campaign Manager Garry Nkombo said the party has raised concerns of alleged violence and other electoral malpractices.

And National Democratic Congress -NDC- Spokesperson Saboi Imboela said if the matters are not resolved, the party will have no choice but to pull out of the race.

But, Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri in a telephone interview has denied claims by the two political parties stating that the party is campaigning based on the developments in the area and not violence.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has urged all political parties participating in the Chilubi parliamentary by-elections to be tolerant and adhere to the electoral code of conduct.

Mr. Nshindano said the commission has received complaints on the matter from UPND, NDC, and PF and has since referred the matter to the district conflict management committee in Chilubi.

