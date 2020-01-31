It is unthinkable on the part of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to be contemplating on hiring an Expatriate coach for the Zambia national men’s football team, at the expense of a robust football development approach in the country. It is common knowledge that the country is in critical need for a vigorous revolution in football, which is increasingly becoming an important tool in promoting a multicultural and integrated society, as Zambia searches for a uniting inter-tribal identity. However, developing football top down instead of vice versa is not so sustainable in a country with meagre resources. The resources that are earmarked for an Expatriate coach, understood to be in colossal amounts, can instead go a long way, if utilised in developing grassroots football and other youth development initiatives.

If the various national teams that represent Zambia at different levels have to make an impact, then development has to start from the bottom, that is, the grassroots, and not from the top as in the men`s national football team. Zambia has able men and women that can do this job effectively at reasonable rates, for as long as they are given the resources needed to undertake this responsibility. The inferiority complex of always thinking that only a “Muzungu” will come to sort out Zambia’s local challenges, should once and for all, come to an end. Of course, there are areas in the country in which Zambia might need an Expatriate to come and lead for a certain stated period, such as making an Aeroplane engine for the soon to be reinstated Zambia Airways, but not for coaching a football team that meets fortnightly. A rotation of local coaches from the top professional teams in the country has always been a good solution, and must be sustained.

The recent under performance of the men’s national football team cannot entirely be blamed on the coaching staff, but on how football development, and sport in general is organised and structured in the country, especially at grassroots level. For a long time, grassroots level sport in the country has been neglected by different stakeholders including government institutions tasked to develop it. For example, 55 years after the country’s Independence from the colonial powers, Zambia does not have a single Primary or Secondary School majoring in sport and physical activities or one that has a deliberate Sports Education Curriculum Model. On the other hand, Kwame Nkrumah University College in Kabwe that has for years produced great men and women running sport in the country do not even have a running track, a standard football pitch nor a basic gymnasium that a College or University offering Sport Education Courses should naturally have. Despite all that, should FAZ be fixated on spending colossal amounts of resources on a single Expatriate to come and teach Zambians only about how to qualify and win the Africa and World Cups, instead of investing the money into the missing sports infrastructure first? FAZ ought to think twice.

Of course, football has taken the world by storm, to use a cliché, and each country would like to associate itself with the trend. However, countries with meagre resources like Zambia should be very careful in the way they want to participate in football business, which unfortunately has become complex and intrinsically controlled by powerful cartels within institutions locally and internationally. Just because Denmark has a foreign coach does not mean, even Zambia should hire one. For Denmark to involve a foreign coach for the men`s national team, it is probably because they have satisfied their grassroots base. Each community has standard football pitches to cater for the population of youths in that particular geographical area, and the youths are naturally going up the ladder and into the various national teams. Considering how much money Zambia has spent on hiring Expatriate coaches for the men`s national team starting with the famous Herve Renard, it must surely be an amount that is able to build high standard football pitches for grassroots football across the country. From Namushakende in Western Province to Nabwalya in Muchinga Province, from Kabanda Yejima Yejima in North-Western Province, to Siatwinda in Southern Province, from Mpweto in Luapula Province to Mlolo in Eastern Province. FAZ could invest in basic sports infrastructure to support football development that could become a beacon for other sports disciplines as well. Thousands of youths could then enjoy these facilities and structures that could in turn support the development of their skills for the benefit of the country.

It is sad to note that community football pitches such as the Kalingalinga ground in Lusaka that has produced national team material, such as Fwayo Tembo, Roger Kola, Boyd Mwila, Jimmy Njobvu, Racha Kola, Hichani Himoonde, Given Singuluma, Justine Zulu and William Njobvu to name but a few are still dust “Kalukungu” pitches.

It is sad to note that community football pitches such as the Kalingalinga ground in Lusaka that has produced national team material, such as Fwayo Tembo, Roger Kola, Boyd Mwila, Jimmy Njobvu, Racha Kola, Hichani Himoonde, Given Singuluma, Justine Zulu and William Njobvu to name but a few are still dust “Kalukungu” pitches. FAZ should be courageous enough to reset their mode of operation from focusing too much on the men`s national team where they spend colossal resources, to focusing on grassroots football development. This is the time for FAZ to emulate what other partners in football development in the country are doing. For example, the efforts that the Bauleni United Sports Academy (BUSA) in Lusaka has embarked on, should be commended and supported by FAZ and other government wings charged with youth development. By their own initiative of lobbying from local and international partners in youth development, BUSA has adopted a football pitch and a running track at a local primary school. They have created water articulation points that help in taking care of the grass, in addition to providing 24 hours security. As a result of such efforts, BUSA has contributed a huge stake to the women`s national team with the likes of Hellen Mubanga, Barbra Banda, Mary Mwakapila, Mary Mulenga and Judith Zulu to name but a few.

That said, FAZ does not need a Blue Print from abroad for football development when we have institutions in the country trying out new strategies that are after all working. FAZ should not shy away from adopting other ways of implementing football education such as the BUSA strategy. Other sport for development NGO`s in Zambia such as the EduSport Foundation, Sport in Action and NOWSPAR among others, have done their part in believing in the grassroot sports base, especially in the under-served communities. In the late 1990`s these NGOs together with a few community based football academies like Chiparamba Great Eagles, Lusaka Youth Sports Academy, EduSport United Soccer Academy, and Afri-Sports United of Kitwe etc, started a ripple of community football development. It could be argued that this process that started in the late 1990`s culminated into the Zambia men`s team winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012. FAZ affiliated professional teams benefited from this process too, but did very little to directly support these institutions that clearly contributed positively to the building of their competitive leagues, and ultimately feeding into the various national teams.

Zambia has abundant raw material in terms of young talent, but all that is required is a more organised and progressive system that could help the youths develop and blossom into national team material and responsible citizens. FAZ has this important opportunity to harness the power of football by developing the base first before focusing too much at the top. FAZ should highly invest in community football at grassroots level by providing countrywide structures and contributing directly to infrastructure development in every corner of the country, and not just along the line of rail. The youth gangs that recently terrorised innocent citizens like the Tokota Boys and the SOD of Kitwe could be prevented if organised sports and recreation facilities are adequate for the growing youth populations in the country. The power of football and other sports could be used in this regard, and FAZ should not close their eyes by focusing only on professional football, when the under-served communities need basic sports infrastructure. Workable partnerships with different stakeholders like the business community, the Sports NGOs, the local schools, the sports academies and the local civic leaders could be a way forward. The newly established artificial pitches in Lusaka is one example where FAZ could zero in, establish partnerships beyond a handshake, and expand similar concepts to other areas in need.

FAZ should start operating outside the box by deliberately investing in a youth driven project (Talent Bank) that will nurture sports talent from all parts of the country, a project that will inspire every youth to attend, a project that will provide camping facilities to different community football academies and professional football clubs. A serious project that will not only nurture sports talent but also, one which could equally produce basic sports equipment using local material. It is quite frustrating to note that we are in the 2nd Decade of the 21st Century, Zambia cannot still produce any basic sports apparatus such as nets, balls, water bottles, bibs, cones and so on locally, when the country has abundant raw material like rubber and leather. FAZ is capable of supporting local communities with basic facilities installed with water articulation and lighting systems that could allow youths to participate in activities even after hours. The abundance of ground water and a powerful sun light in Zambia could be taken advantage of to provide solar powered water supply and floodlights in these community sports and recreation facilities for youths. All that such projects need to do is, doing things differently to suit the local context rather than what other countries are doing. As PLO Lumumba emphasises, it is time for African institutions to carve out their own destiny as demanded by local needs, rather than how other regions are doing it.

Winning the Africa Cup or the World Cup is great, and it brings happiness to the winning country. However, it does not add much value to the country as compared to the value, investing in basic grassroots sports facilities and programmes could bring. Thus, FAZ should think twice where to invest more if they have to achieve big on the international stage, as there are no quick fixes, but long-term investment. The Africa Cup and the World Cup could easily be achieved if proper investment in local communities is satisfied, and that might be the gap missing in the development of football in the country. Brazil for example has reached high levels in world football because in every corner of any local community, there is an organised sports ground for children and youth utilisation, supported by the FA and the government. In this regard, FAZ could invest heavily in the Teachers Colleges by providing them with a sports coaching and management education package, because Teachers are found in every corner of the country upon graduation. Thus, FAZ could be assured of spreading their tentacles across the country through the Teachers Colleges sports education model.

At another level, instead of keeping on hiring and firing foreign coaches, FAZ through government could engage more established countries in football development where coach education training or attachments could be done. Zambian aspiring coaches, especially the youth could be attached to different clubs at international level for longer periods ranging from 6 months to 3 years, so as to learn the ropes of becoming confident football coaches and managers. The difference between a local coach and an Expatriate “Muzungu” could only be the absence of exposure to other systems that are seemingly doing better than Zambia. Thus, engaging international partners to help provide long-term attachments in their respective countries could be a sustainable solution than serially hiring and firing coaches. However, all things considered, the current stream of local coaches are capable enough to coach the senior men`s national team as the country prioritises investing in grassroot football development and coach education.

By Kabanda Mwansa

The author is a Zambian social commentator and a PhD research fellow at the Centre for Child and Youth Competence Development at Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences. He is also the co-founder of the EduSport Foundation, Zambia.



