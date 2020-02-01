Zanaco on Sunday hope to become the third Zambian club to qualify to the quarterfinals of continental club competition when they play RSB Berkane away in Morocco.

The Bankers face Berkane in their final Group C match in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.

Zanaco are second on 9 points, one behind Berkane in a three-way race for the top two quarterfinal spots in Group C.

DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo are a close third on 7 points and are home where they host ESAE of Benin who are out of contention on 1 point from five games played.

Zanaco also edge Motema Pembe on head-to-head following a 1-1 away draw in Kinshasa and a 2-1 home win in Lusaka.

“That is what we want, that is why we are here. Football is a game of challenging the unknown,” Zanaco assistant coach Joel Bwalya said.

“We will take what they throw at us, can we throw something at them, and can they answer back? We will see on Sunday.”

Zanaco are hoping to join Zesco United and Nkana who are the only Zambian clubs to date to have qualified to the final knockout stages.

Nkana reached the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals while Zesco qualified for the 2016 CAF Champions League semifinals and 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are now Zambia’s only team with quarterfinal qualification interest after Zesco fell short in their CAF Champions League Group A campaign.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]