Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati has revealed a significant increase in youth training opportunities through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF), with over 62,000 youths sponsored for skills development across various trade schools nationwide.

Speaking at a sideline event during the China-Zambia High Quality Development Forum, inaugurated by President Hakainde Hichilema, Hon. Mutati highlighted the transformative impact of the CDF’s bursary program, which commenced two years ago. He noted that enrollment in trade schools has surged from 34,000 to 96,000 since the program’s inception.

According to the Minister, the CDF has played a pivotal role in financing skills development initiatives, emphasizing its crucial contribution to addressing unemployment and fostering entrepreneurship among Zambian youth.

Minister Mutati emphasized the potential of the 62,000 trained youths to bolster job creation and entrepreneurial ventures across various sectors of the economy.

During the same event, Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi underscored the vital role of infrastructure development in driving national progress and prosperity.