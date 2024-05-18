Saturday, May 18, 2024
Feature Politics

Police refute reports of raiding where former President Lungu met with Catholic Bishop Mulenga.

By Chief Editor
Former President Lungu

Police refute reports that they raided Stephen Luwisha Secondary School in Kabwe where former President Edgar Lungu was meeting with Kabwe Dioceses Catholic Bishop Clement Mulenga.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said police went to the school to verify information that former President Lungu and his entourage were scheduled to hold two public meetings in Kabwe.

Mr. Mwale said officers from Kasanda Police Station, in whose jurisdiction the school is, went to verify the nature of the meeting. He stated that the officers were informed that the former president was meeting with Bishop Mulenga.

Mr. Mwale clarified that police officers in Kabwe were not formally notified about the visit of the sixth president to the province, which would have allowed adequate security measures to be put in place. He emphasized that the former president should always notify the police of his movements for security reasons, given his status as a public figure who may attract public attention. This information is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Mr. Mwale.

